With his final Ireland fixture before his British & Irish Lions sabbatical completed, Andy Farrell will now begin to think more seriously about his touring party for next summer’s trip to Australia.

The Wallabies’ encouraging November has restored hope of a competitive series Down Under, with Joe Schmidt assembling a fast, physical side who may yet prove tricky opposition for Farrell’s tourists.

The coach has been left with plenty to consider after a mixed Autumn Nations Series for the home unions as the southern hemisphere nations showed their strength.

Farrell has big calls to make over his choice of captain and whether to include some of the French-based players who may be involved in the Top 14 play-offs at the start of the Australian adventure.

What could his squad look like, and how has it changed since the summer? The Independent has selected a 38-man touring party:

Loosehead props (3)

Andrew Porter is likely to go ont he Lions tour next summer ( Getty Images )

Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England)

Changes since summer: None

An area of relative strength for the Lions, with three established international starters heading the chase for a place. Schoeman is rock solid in every area, Porter is ever more important to the Irish scrum, and Genge offers a good blend of ball-carrying and leadership. Fin Baxter’s development is worth watching, but the young England prop took a step back this autumn after a good start in New Zealand. Nicky Smith could also come into contention with a good Six Nations.

Hooker (3)

Dewi Lake looks a good bet to be a rare Welsh representative Down Under ( PA Wire )

Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Dewi Lake (Wales), Jamie George (England)

Changes since summer: None

Sheehan’s recovery from his ruptured ACL will be key with the Irishman nailed on as a starter if fit, and Lake travels as his deputy having enhanced his burgeoning reputation throughout a difficult year for the Welsh collective. While his time as a Lions Test starter may have gone, George would be an excellent squad man and possible midweek captain if required, a role fulfilled by mentor Rory Best in 2017. Ronan Kelleher, the sparky Theo Dan and improving Ewan Ashman may also be in the mix but this trio has a nice blend of skills and experience.

Tighthead props (3)

The exciting Asher Opoku-Fordjour made his England debut against Japan ( Getty Images )

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (England)

Changes since summer: Opoku-Fordjour for Finlay Bealham (Ireland)

Every Lions tour has a bolter, and England young gun Opoku-Fordjour could just be that man in 2025. Already a noted scrummager in the Premiership, the Sale prop is improving his play around the park and his capacity to cover both sides has added value across a busy tour schedule. He joins the rock-solid Fagerson and Furlong in our selection, though the Irish stalwart’s injury struggles are a bit of a worry.

Locks (6)

Tadhg Beirne looks a strong contender to start for the Lions ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), George Martin (England), Adam Beard (Wales), Ollie Chessum (England)

Changes since summer: None

There’s every chance that Beirne reprises his role on the blindside with the emergence of McCarthy and Martin giving Farrell two tighthead lock options to complement Itoje, who tends to rise to the occasion in the famous red shirt. Beard is perhaps the surprise inclusion here but his ability as a lineout caller and maul menace should not be forgotten, particularly if Paul O’Connell ends up part of the coaching staff. Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins and James Ryan all have their merits but Chessum’s qualities were perhaps best shown in his absence – England missed him badly in November.

Back rows (6)

Caelan Doris is a real captaincy contender ( Evan Treacy/PA Wire )

Caelan Doris (Ireland), Ben Earl (England), Jack Dempsey (Scotland), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jac Morgan (Wales)

Changes since summer: Dempsey for Aaron Wainwright (Wales)

Squeezing this group down to six names remains a brutal task. Looking at the openside options alone, all of Van der Flier, Curry, Morgan, Sam Underhill, Rory Darge, Jack Willis and Tommy Reffell merit mention and consideration — and it may be that none of them start if Ben Earl is shifted across with Caelan Doris a captaincy candidate at No 8. Willis misses out partly due to the fact that Toulouse could well still be playing in the Top 14 when the Lions play their first game in Australia.

There are relatively few bonafide contenders at six, though Jamie Ritchie is getting back to his best, but four of the locks included in our squad have the ability to cover the position. Jack Dempsey earns a spot despite injury ending his autumn early – there’s a lot to like about the sparky Scot who would surely relish an opportunity in the land of his birth.

Scrum halves (3)

Jamison Gibson-Park may still be the best scrum half bet as a Test starter despite a patchy autumn ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales)

Changes since summer: Williams for Ben White (Scotland)

Gibson-Park’s importance to Ireland’s attack should see him take the starting nine shirt, with Mitchell, back from a neck issue for Northampton recently, also earning a first Lions trip. Tomos Williams’ skillset would be a nice fit if Farrell favours an Irish-style system – he’s been in flying form since a summer switch to Gloucester and dislodges White.

Fly halves (3)

Finn Russell looks likely to start at fly half in Australia ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Finn Russell (Scotland), George Ford (England), Marcus Smith (England)

Changes since summer: Smith for Jack Crowley (Ireland)

So much to consider here with the form and fortunes of fly halves in Ireland and England during the Six Nations set to determine who joins Russell in a touring trio. Let’s again explain, though, the absence of Owen Farrell. Would the Farrell family wish to deal with the unfair questions that Owen’s selection may cause? With no Test rugby in which to really press his case, it may be easier to avoid a potential millstone by letting him enjoy his new adventure in Paris.

Smith is the big winner of England’s autumn of missed opportunities, and is joined by Ford with the Irish pecking order a little unclear, although Farrell Sr.’s supposedly hugely high opinion of Sam Prendergast makes the talented youngster a real contender to be a Lions bolter if he has a strong Six Nations. Even in a series where he was a bit-part figure on the pitch, the experienced Ford was a key attacking influence in England camp and his rugby nous will appeal to a head coach he knows well.

Centres (5)

Sione Tuipulotu has all but cemented his spot in the touring party ( PA Wire )

Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland)

Changes since summer: Addition of Jones

The Independent has cheated a little by finding an extra spot on the plane for another centre rather than make a tough call. All five of these individuals merit a seat and with centre cover lacking somewhat in the fly half and back-three groups, having an additional body at a position of real strength is no bad thing.

Tuipulotu just continues to excel, with his development as a leader an added bonus. His cohesion and connection with Jones is also of real value, though any of Henshaw, Ringrose and Aki could find a place in the starting midfield. Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade will need strong Six Nations to press their claims.

Back three (6)

James Lowe has impressed for IRrland under Farrell for the past few years ( Getty Images )

Hugo Keenan (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Mack Hansen (Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (England)

Changes since summer: None

Another area in which it is tough to narrow the options down, Darcy Graham is perhaps the most unfortunate player of all in our prediction. The livewire wing could easily replace any of Hansen, Van der Merwe and Feyi-Waboso in a wing group where beauty may be in the eye of the beholder.

The other quandary in this unit is what to do with Kinghorn, like Willis a potential Top 14 winner with Toulouse. The 27-year-old possesses unique ability to provide a genuine option at fly half or across the back three, though, and thus takes a spot as an ideal utility man.

The Independent’s predicted Lions 23 for first Test

Starting XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Blair Kinghorn; 15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 George Martin, 20 Josh van der Flier; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki