Catalans Dragons player cleared of biting after Super League Magic Weekend incident

Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge has been cleared of biting following an accusation by Hull KR’s Mike Lewis, the Rugby Football League has confirmed.

Rovers scrum-half Lewis claimed Rouge bit his hand during Sunday’s Betfred Super League Magic Weekend encounter between the two clubs at Elland Road.

The incident was placed on report by referee Tom Grant but the RFL’s match review panel has ruled there is no case to answer and Rouge will face no further action.

The minutes from the panel’s disciplinary meeting on Monday noted: “Opponent has put hand in player’s mouth and footage does not show player biting down on his opponent.”

Lewis’ accusation overshadowed a scintillating performance from Rovers, who won 36-4 to return to the top of the table.

Lewis said he had been trying to push Rouge away during a clash in the second half when the alleged bite occurred.

Cesar Rouge has been cleared of biting ( Getty Images )

“My hand has ended up inside of his mouth and he’s bitten down,” he said. “Rugby league is a tough enough sport and to bite, it’s not in the game.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara, however, was incredulous the matter was even reported.

“It was two blokes standing and one puts his hand in the other bloke’s mouth and pushes down on it,” he said. “You can’t have a biting allegation on that. That’s wrong.”

The charge sheet also said it was unclear if Lewis had deliberately put his hand in Rouge’s mouth.

In what was a busy meeting for the panel, six players were banned following incidents over the Magic Weekend, which attracted an aggregate crowd of 53,103 to Leeds.

An aggregate crowd of 53,103 attended Magic Weekend at Elland Road ( Getty Images )

Wigan’s Kaide Ellis, Muizz Mustapha of Castleford, Hull pair Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth and Salford duo Oliver Partington and Tim Lafai were all suspended for one match.

PA