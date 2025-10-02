Leigh Leopards owner hits back at ‘misleading’ Wigan claims with 4,000-word statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has hit back at claims that his side were refusing to fulfil their Super League semi-final against Wigan Warriors with a statement running to over 4,000 words in length.

Wigan on Wednesday suggested that they had been informed by Leigh that they would not play the game over what was suggested to be an "unacceptable" ticket allocation for Friday night’s clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

Leigh were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand, according to Wigan. The club said the allocation had been determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and the club's Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police.

"While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally, and professionally, bound to comply with the directions of our Ground Safety Officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate," Wigan's statement explained.

"The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make.

"We continue to prepare for Friday's semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops."

Both clubs have since announced 21-man squads for the fixture with the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford a week away, while Beaumont suggested Wigan’s statement on the ticketing matter had been “unnecessary and factually incorrect”.

open image in gallery Wigan and Leigh are due to meet on Friday night in the Super League semi-finals ( Getty Images )

In a statement of 4,466 words, which can be read in full on the Leigh website, released on Wednesday evening, Beaumont accused Wigan of sharing information sent privately via WhatsApp and incorrectly construing it as official correspondence.

He went on to suggest that Wigan had restricted sales to away supporters after their allocation had sold out, with some fans having had tickets they had already purchased cancelled.

While suggesting that it is still his intention for his side to fulfil the fixture, the Leigh owner claimed that he feared for the safety of players and supporters should the game go ahead.

“In these circumstances something must give to dampen the flames,” Beaumont wrote. “At the very least those who have had tickets cancelled that bought them in good faith should have them reinstated especially when they are our higher tier members.

“They are the most aggrieved and our fans are aggrieved at how they have been treated. Resolving that aspect and assurances around the presence outside the ground and at the exit gates to minimise the issues I have genuine concerns about are simple to do and a must.

“As I communicated to the RLC [Rugby League Commercial] board, it is Wigan’s unnecessary actions, not mine, that put the game at risk. Treat those mistreated properly allowing them their tickets back, even if it is in another area where our players’ family complimentary tickets are, and give the assurances that fans will not be challenged who have tickets and turned away, then my concerns are resolved and the risks removed.”

Hull KR and St Helens contest the other semi-final as they target a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, 11 October.