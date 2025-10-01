Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leigh Leopards are refusing to take part in Friday’s Super League semi-final due to a ticketing dispute, their opponents Wigan Warriors have claimed.

The two rugby league sides are due to meet at the 25,000-seat Brick Community Stadium in Wigan for the showdown, with Hull KR and St Helens playing in other semi-final on Saturday.

Wigan said they received a message from Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, who stated his team would not play in the match in protest against what he perceives to be a small allocation for away fans.

The Warriors insisted they offered an allocation of up to 5,400 tickets, well above the league’s 10 per cent minimum requirement.

Wigan’s statement said: “At 10.37pm on Tuesday September 30, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil this Friday’s scheduled semi-final fixture.

“We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the independent safety advisory group and our ground safety officer, following consultation with the police. The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

“It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the 10 per cent minimum required for away supporters- indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

“While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally and professionally bound to comply with the directions of our ground safety officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate.

“The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make. We continue to prepare for Friday’s semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops.”

Leigh Leopards have been contacted for comment.

The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 11 October.