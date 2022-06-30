The culture secretary Nadine Dorries made an embarrassing gaffe during a speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday as reminisced about her favourite memory from the sport – Jonny Wilkinson’s iconic drop-goal in 2003 to win the rugby union World Cup.

Dorries – the secretary of state for digital, culture, media, and sport – told her audience: “I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league – my long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time, it was 11 o’clock in the morning. But wow, what a moment that was.”

Dorries was speaking at an event setup to unveil the findings of a report which claims the 2021 Rugby League World Cup – delayed by the pandemic until later this year – has already made £25m worth of positive change in communities across the north of England through its social impact programme.

The report hails the success of raising funds for sporting facilities like pitches, clubhouses and changing rooms, and Dorries said: “We know that some of the towns and cities that will host Rugby League World Cup 2021 matches are amongst those hardest hit by the pandemic and increases in the cost of living and the Government has backed the tournament with over £15m investment to bring world-class sport to these communities.

“The findings published in this report today are vindication of the decision taken to prioritise the Social Impact Programme from the very outset. It has been trailblazing in both its inception and delivery, laying the groundwork for future sporting events in this country and beyond to follow in its footsteps.”

However, in a mistake unlikely to have endeared her to a room full of rugby league officials and advocates, the cabinet minister then appeared to confuse league with rugby union when she referred to “that 2003 drop-goal”.

While it is possible she was referring to Paul Deacon’s drop-goal for Bradford Bulls in their 2003 Super League Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors, the phrase is more commonly used to describe Wilkinson’s extra-time kick which beat the hosts Australia in Sydney and clinched England’s sole union World Cup.