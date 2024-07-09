Jump to content

Super League heads for Las Vegas with Wigan and Warrington set to meet in United States

The English top flight follows the NRL to Las Vegas, with England women taking on Australia in the city on the same day

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 09 July 2024 09:46
Allegiant Stadium will host its first Super League fixture
Allegiant Stadium will host its first Super League fixture (PA)

Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.

England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.

The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.

The concept is an expansion of the NRL’s successful double-header in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The Super League match will be a regular season fixture and will replace a Wigan home game.

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski, one of the prime driving forces behind the initiative, said: “What a stage and what an opportunity for the sport to showcase itself in the entertainment capital of the world.”

The two Australian encounters to take place will be Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

The NRL made a first visit to Las Vegas earlier this year
The NRL made a first visit to Las Vegas earlier this year (Getty Images)

“To have Betfred Super League featuring when Rugby League returns to Las Vegas in 2025, as well as an historic international fixture for England Women, is a mouthwatering prospect and a huge opportunity for the sport,” said Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, our commercial and broadcast partners and the NRL to ensure the weekend is another massive success.”

