Rugby League World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know about the tournament
The Rugby League World Cup is being hosted in England and it will begin on 15 October, a delayed start due to the pandemic.
The men’s competition will start first with the women’s and wheelchair competitions beginning alongside the men’s. It was a mammoth task to arrange the matches alongside one another and organisers are proud and grateful of their employees and host stadiums.
“We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible,” tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said.
“Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer.”
But when are the matches and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The men, women and wheelchair competitions will run alongside each other with the event starting on October 15 and concluding on November 19.
How can I watch?
Fans will be able to watch the tournament for free in the UK as it will be broadcast across the BBC and the BBC iPlayer.
Full schedule for men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions
Saturday, 15 October
Men’s
England v Samoa (14:30 BST)
Australia v Fiji (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 16 October
Men’s
Scotland v Italy (14:30 BST)
Jamaica v Ireland (17:00 BST)
New Zealand v Lebanon (19:30 BST)
Monday, 17 October
Men’s
France v Greece (19:30 BST)
Tuesday, 18 October
Men’s
Tonga v Papua New Guinea (19:30 BST)
Wednesday, 19 October
Men’s
Wales v Cook Islands (19:30 BST)
Friday, 21 October
Men’s
Australia v Scotland (19:30 BST)
Saturday, 22 October
Men’s
Fiji v Italy (14:30 BST)
England v France (17:00 BST)
New Zealand v Jamaica (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 23 October
Men’s
Lebanon v Ireland (14:30 BST)
Samoa v Greece (17:00 BST)
Monday, 24 October
Men’s
Tonga v Wales (19:30 BST)
Tuesday, 25 October
Men’s
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (19:30 BST)
Friday, 28 October
Men’s
New Zealand v Ireland (19:30 BST)
Saturday, 29 October
Men’s
England v Greece (14:30 BST)
Fiji v Scotland (17:00 BST)
Australia v Italy (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 30 October
Men’s
Lebanon v Jamaica (12:00 GMT)
Tonga v Cook Islands (14:30 GMT)
Samoa v France (17:00 GMT)
Monday, 31 October
Men’s
Papua New Guinea v Wales (19:30 GMT)
Tuesday, 1 November
Women’s
England v Brazil (14:30 GMT)
Papua New Guinea v Canada (17:00 GMT)
Wednesday, 2 November
Women’s
New Zealand v France (17:00 GMT)
Australia v Cook Islands (19:30 GMT)
Thursday, 3 November
Wheelchair
Spain v Ireland (17:00 GMT)
England v Australia (19:30 GMT)
Friday, November 4
Men’s
Quarter-final 1 (19:30 GMT)
Wheelchair
France v Wales (11:00 GMT)
Scotland v USA (13:30 GMT)
Saturday, November 5
Men’s
Quarter-final 2 (14:30 GMT)
Quarter-final 3 (19:30 GMT)
Women’s
England v Canada (12:00 GMT)
Papua New Guinea v Brazil (17:00 GMT)
Sunday, 6 November
Men’s
Quarter-final 4 (14:30 GMT)
Women’s
New Zealand v Cook Islands (17:00 GMT)
Australia v France (19:30 GMT)
Wheelchair
England v Spain (12:00 GMT)
Australia v Ireland (14:30 GMT)
Monday, 7 November
Wheelchair
France v Scotland (17:00 GMT)
Wales v USA (19:30 GMT)
Wednesday, 9 November
Women’s
Canada v Brazil (17:00 GMT)
England v Papua New Guinea (19:30 GMT)
Wheelchair
Australia v Spain (11:00 GMT)
England v Ireland (13:30 GMT)
Thursday, 10 November
Women’s
France v Cook Islands (17:00 BST)
Australia v New Zealand (19:30 BST)
Wheelchair
France v USA (11:00 GMT)
Wales v Scotland (13:30 GMT)
Friday, 11 November
Men’s
Semi-final 1 (19:45 GMT)
Saturday, 12 November
Men’s
Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT)
Sunday, 13 November
Wheelchair
Semi-final 1 (12:00 GMT)
Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT)
Monday, 14 November
Women’s
Semi-final 1 (17:00 GMT)
Semi-final 2 (19:30 GMT)
Friday, 18 November
Wheelchair
Final (19:30 GMT)
Saturday, 19 November
Men’s
Final (16:00 GMT)
Women’s
Final (13:15 GMT)
