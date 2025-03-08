Fabien Galthie demands answers after Antoine Dupont suffers ‘serious’ injury against Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a potentially serious knee injury in his team's Six Nations clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, an angry coach Fabien Galthie confirmed.

The mercurial scrum half limped off the pitch just before the half hour and was replaced by Maxime Lucu, leaving the 7-1 French bench with six forwards.

France's hopes in a must-win game looked in trouble when Dupont hobbled out after 27 minutes and Ireland led early in the second half but three tries in 12 minutes from Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Oscar Jegou left the ill-disciplined Irish stunned and with their grand slam dreams in tatters.

Damian Penaud put the icing on the cake, equalling Serge Blanco's French record of 38 tries before two late Irish tries flattered a scoreboard that contained more French points in Dublin than ever before in a game most had predicted would be decided by far fewer.

"We're suspecting something serious. He's suffering," Galthie confirmed in the post-match press conference.

"We named the players [who made contact with Dupont], Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter, who should appear before the disciplinary commission.

"We want explanations, so we've named two players. We have to protect our players. There are means, there are rules... There is some kind of anger.

open image in gallery Antoine Dupont had to be helped off in Dublin ( Getty Images )

"I'm not going to pass judgement on the quality of the refereeing today," he added when asked about Angus Gardner's decisions.

Simon Easterby disagreed with his counterpart’s assessment.

“I think it's just a rugby incident,” interim Ireland coach Easterby said. “Tadhg cleans out someone in front of Antoine Dupont and he gets hit off the back of it. It happens, unfortunately.

“Players have a real awareness now of clearing out on the lower limb of the player, which can create that type of injury, but that wasn't the case. He was securing his own ball and not making contact on Dupont. It's just one of those things unfortunately. It happens in the game."

Reuters