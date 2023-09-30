Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rugby World Cup history will be made as two South American nations meet at the tournament for the first time.

Argentina take on Chile in Pool D looking to avoid a scare and take a step towards the quarter-finals.

After an opening defeat to England, Los Pumas survived torrid conditions to beat Samoa in the wet to get their tournament back on track.

But Chile’s encouraging opening quarter in Lille last Saturday will give Pablo Lemoine’s side hope that they can mix it with their neighbours as their debut tournament comes to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here .

When is Argentina vs Chile?

Argentina vs Chile is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 30 September at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel due to start at 1.25pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Argentina coach Michael Cheika refreshes his squad, giving opportunities to a number of players yet to feature so far in France. Among them are young starters Martin Bogado and Rodrigo Isgro, with Juan Imhoff lending his veteran nous to an otherwise inexperienced back three, while Jeronimo de la Fuente captains the side from the centres.

Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez continue in the back row and Agustin Creevy, who became Argentina’s first centurion in August, makes a first start of the tournament at hooker.

Pablo Lemoine also makes sweeping changes to his Chile side, bringing back in a handful of regular first-choice players after rotating for the encounter with England. Martin Sigren, Clemente Saavedra and Raimundo Martinez reunite in the back row having started together against Samoa, and Santiago Videla returns on the wing having recovered from a head injury.

Rugby World Cup debuts await for scrum half Nicolas Herreros and lock Augusto Sarmiento off the bench.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: Joel Sclavi, Agustin Creevy, Eduardo Bello; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa; Tomas Cubelli, Nicolas Sanchez; Juan Imhoff, Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), Rodrigo Isgro; Martin Bogado.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Joaquin Oviedo; Lautaro Bazan Velez, Santiago Carreras, Juan Cruz Mallia.

Chile XV: Javier Carrasco, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Santiago Pedrero, Javier Eissmann; Martin Sigren (captain), Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martinez; Marcelo Torrealba, Rodrigo Fernandez; Jose Ignacio Larenas, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saveedra, Santiago Videla; Inaki Ayarza.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Augusto Sarmiento, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva; Nicolas Herreros, Francisco Urroz.

Odds

Argentina win 1/750

Draw 80/1

Chile win 50/1

Get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.

Prediction

Chile will begin well but fade in the second half, allowing Argentina to take a sizeable victory. Argentina 57-12 Chile