Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times

Every game of the Rugby World Cup after hosts France kicked off the tournament against favourites New Zealand in Paris

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 26 September 2023 09:53
Comments

Rugby World Cup trophy displayed on top of the Arc de Triomphe

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is under way in France with the pool stages in full flow.

New Zealand were immediately beaten by the hosts in Paris to set the tone for a tournament where French fans will hope their team can finally lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time.

Australia have been the great underwhelmers so far, losing to Fiji and then being thrashed by Wales as Eddie Jones faces a humiliating early exit from the competition.

Meanwhile Ireland and South Africa put on a show in their heavyweight contest in Pool B, with the Irish coming out on top against the reigning world champions.

What are the pools?

Pool A: France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile.

Which cities are matches held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

