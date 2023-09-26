Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is under way in France with the pool stages in full flow.

New Zealand were immediately beaten by the hosts in Paris to set the tone for a tournament where French fans will hope their team can finally lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time.

Australia have been the great underwhelmers so far, losing to Fiji and then being thrashed by Wales as Eddie Jones faces a humiliating early exit from the competition.

Meanwhile Ireland and South Africa put on a show in their heavyweight contest in Pool B, with the Irish coming out on top against the reigning world champions.

What are the pools?

Pool A: France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile.

Which cities are matches held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

