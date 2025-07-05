George Ford and Jamie George will co-captain England against Argentina ( PA )

In the absence of their British and Irish Lions contingent, England will be hoping a blend of youth and experience proves the right combination in a tough two-Test series against Argentina.

Steve Borthwick’s side enjoyed an encouraging end to the Six Nations and the head coach will hope to accelerate the development of several areas of his squad, with the absence of a few senior figures allowing opportunities for others. There are still, though, plenty of wizened old heads within the squad, and it will be a special day for George Ford in La Plata as he earns his 100th cap. The fly half is just the eighth man to reach the milestone for England and co-captains the side with another centurion in hooker Jamie George.

They will know that their side have their work cut out as Argentina seek a first ever series win over their visitors. The Pumas showed just dangerous they can be in spoiling the party for the Lions in the tour curtain-raiser in Dublin, and begin as slight favourites in a clash that could well be highly-entertaining between two expressive sides.

