Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Argentina and New Zealand begin their Rugby Championship campaigns with a meeting in Mendoza.

The prestigious southern hemisphere competition is curtailed to only three rounds this year due to the World Cup in France, which begins in early September.

And with the tournament fast approaching, both sides have plenty still to learn about their squads.

The All Blacks have been beaten twice by Argentina in this cycle, including a first defeat on home soil to the Pumas last August.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs New Zealand?

The first round Rugby Championship fixture is due to kick off at 8.10pm BST on Saturday 8 July at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Michael Cheika’s first Argentina side of the year is captained by hooker Julian Montoya, who is joined in the front row by Lucio Sordoni, back amongst things for the first time internationally in nearly three years after a long injury lay-off. Marcos Kremer’s suspension affords Rodrigo Bruni an opportunity in the back row while Lucio Cinti is an eye-catching starter at inside centre, the former sevens player more often a wing so far in his young test career.

Damian McKenzie gets first crack at ten for New Zealand, with the Chiefs playmaker coming off a fine Super Rugby Pacific season. There’s a debut for his club colleague Emoni Narawa on the wing, while Josh Lord gets a chance to burgeon his reputation in the second row alongside Scott Barrett.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina XV: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Lucio Sordoni; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Rodrigo Bruni; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Mateo Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Emiliano Boffelli.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vicas, Eduardo Bello, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona; Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Orlando.

New Zealand XV: Ethan de Groot, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett, Josh Lord; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith, Damian McKenzie; Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i; Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

Odds

Argentina win 24/5

Draw 33/1

New Zealand win 2/9

Prediction

New Zealand survive a strong first half from Argentina to secure victory. Argentina 20-30 New Zealand

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023