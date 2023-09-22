Argentina vs Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates
Argentina look for their first win in Pool D as they clash with Samoa in Saint-Etienne
Samoa have the potential to blow Pool D wide open when they take on Argentina in Saint-Etienne this evening. Seilala Mapusua’s men secured a bonus point win over Chile last time out, despite playing far from their best, and come into tonight’s Rugby World Cup clash sitting second in the Pool.
Victory over Argentina will put Samoa on level points with England making the final Pool games more intriguing than expected. Argentina, meanwhile, will hope to improve from their opener against Steve Borthwick’s men. Michael Cheika’s Pumas entered the tournament with hopes of topping Pool D but struggled to exert themselves on the contest.
Now, they face the prospect of an early exit and must click into geat against a solid Samoan side some pushing for a last eight place. How will the Pumas fare this evening?
Follow all the action from the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Plus get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.
SAMOA PENALTY Argentina 10 - 3 Samoa
Leali’ifano gets Samoa on the scoreboard as his kick from 49 metres out bounces off of the crossbar and goes over!
ARGENTINA PENALTY. Argentina 10 - 0 Samoa 24 mins
Tumua Manu and Fritz Lee offside and give away the penalty and Boffelli converts from 45 metres.
Argentina scrum. Argentina 7 - 0 Samoa 21 mins
Lots of handling errors out there as the weather plays its part in the match making the ball slippery. It’s a Samoan knock on and Argentina have a scrum.
Samoa have also missed eight tackles so far this half.
Penalty missed. Argentina 7 - 0 Samoa 15 mins
Christian Leali’ifano misses his penalty kick attempt as it goes wide.
Samoa go for the posts. Argentina 7 - 0 Samoa 14 mins
It’s a huge tackle from Boffelli but he comes off of his feet for the ruck and gives away the penalty.
Paia’aua returns. Argentina 7 - 0 Samoa 11 mins
It’s decided to only be a yellow card from the off-field review and Paia’aua comes back onto the pitch.
TRY! Argentina 7 - 0 Samoa 8 mins
Argentina are set up well from the set piece and with a reaching left arm Emiliano Boffelli gets the first try after stumbling towards the line. He converts his own score despite the rain.
SCRUM Argentina 0 -0 Samoa 6 mins
The free kick from the scrum isn’t taken from the mark and Samoa concede a penalty, Argentina’s scrum now.
KNOCK ON Argentina 0 - 0 Samoa 3 mins
A knock on from Matías Moroni in the slippery conditions and Samoa have the first scrum of the match.
YELLOW CARD Argentina 0 -0 Samoa 35 seconds
It’s an incredibly early yellow card for Duncan Paia’aua after pushing a player in the back and playing fly-half Santiago Carreras in the air. Samoa are down to 14 players after only 35 seconds, and the card has gone for off-field review.
