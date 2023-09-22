Argentina vs Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates

Samoa's full-back Duncan Paia'aua (C) challenges Argentina's full-back Juan Cruz Mallia (C/L) for a high ball (AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Samoa have the potential to blow Pool D wide open when they take on Argentina in Saint-Etienne this evening. Seilala Mapusua’s men secured a bonus point win over Chile last time out, despite playing far from their best, and come into tonight’s Rugby World Cup clash sitting second in the Pool.

Victory over Argentina will put Samoa on level points with England making the final Pool games more intriguing than expected. Argentina, meanwhile, will hope to improve from their opener against Steve Borthwick’s men. Michael Cheika’s Pumas entered the tournament with hopes of topping Pool D but struggled to exert themselves on the contest.

Now, they face the prospect of an early exit and must click into geat against a solid Samoan side some pushing for a last eight place. How will the Pumas fare this evening?

Follow all the action from the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Plus get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.