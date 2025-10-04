Argentina v South Africa live: Springboks take over Twickenham in hunt for Rugby Championship title
The world champions look to retain their title in Twickenham
South Africa will look to secure back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns as the Springboks take over Twickenham for their clash with Argentina.
Though strictly an Argentina “home game”, South Africa may expect plenty of support at Allianz Stadium in southwest London as they attempt to defend their title at the end of a thrilling edition of the competition.
Rassie Erasmus’s side control their own destiny having thrashed the Pumas last week in an entertaining affair that featured nearly 100 points. New Zealand went back to the top of the table by beating Australia earlier today but any sort of Springbok win will be enough to retain the trophy they won last year.
Hoping to derail them are a new-look Argentina side seeking another statement success having already beaten the British & Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year. Their second-half collapse in Durban may have seen their own title hopes disappear but Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas will relish another chance to take on the world champions.
Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship clash with our live blog below:
A new Argentine No 10
While you’d imagine that Tomas Albornoz and Santiago Carreras remain ahead in the pecking order, this is a big opportunity for Geronimo Prisciantelli to stake a claim to the Argentina No 10 shirt. The playmaking utility back spent most of last season patrolling the backfield at No 15 for Zebre, but impressed with his classy touches around the park to force his way into the international fold. Also comfortable at inside centre, where he first made his name at the 2019 U20 World Championship, Prisciantelli could be a really valuable figure in time.
I’m really excited to see how he works with Juan Cruz Mallia and Carreras today with all three such capable ball-handlers. It could give real variety to the Argentina attack.
South Africa's away advantage?
South Africa are perceived to have an advantage in their decisive Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in London, but captain Siya Kolisi said that was only the case if the performance matched their title ambitions.
The game is a home fixture for Argentina, who have decided to play at Twickenham, which is expected to be a sea of green with Springboks supporters hoping their side claim back-to-back trophy wins in the Southern Hemisphere championship.
Now, rather than a daunting trip to Buenos Aires, Cordoba or Mendoza, the Springboks will complete their campaign in West London, which has been a happy hunting ground in recent years.
"It is only an advantage if we make use of it,” Kolisi told reporters on Friday. “I don’t know if it will be because it doesn’t matter how many Argentines (are in the crowd), you will hear them the whole game.”
Argentina have beaten New Zealand and Australia in this campaign, and Kolisi is expecting a backlash from what he said was an ever-improving side.
“It’s the fight they have compared to the years before, it is how consistent they have been in the way they play,” Kolisi said. “They have not taken away the Argentine flair and when it (the play) is broken, they take their opportunities.”
What do the Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained
And here are the updated permutations for South Africa:
All Blacks seal victory over Australia
New Zealand have just wrapped up victory over Australia in Perth, George Bower thumping over in the final minute to secure a bonus point and a 28-14 win. They go to the top of the table - but the equation for the Springboks has been simplified.
Team news - South Africa
Ox Nche’s return from injury is the sole change to the starting Springboks side that pulled away so impressively in Durban. The loosehead had been a late withdrawal from that game but is fit to feature here, while hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrum half Grant Williams and centre Jesse Kriel come on to the bench.
South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.
Felipe Contepomi details key to improved Argentina performance
Felipe Contepomi believes improved precision is vital if Argentina are to secure another significant win over South Africa at Twickenham today.
The focus will be on the precision with which we play," the Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi explained. "South Africa is a team that does what it does very well, they are very precise in the game plan they have.
"For us it is to try to win that strategic battle in order to be more competitive."
Ox Nche returns as Springboks bid to seal Rugby Championship title
Ox Nche had been a late scratch from last week’s clash but the Springboks scrummaging machine is fit to start today in a significant boost.
Last time out
Both sides have dashed up from Durban after a thrill-a-minute, helter-skelter affair at Kings Park last week, 97 points shared unequally as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu steered a careering South Africa out of sight.
Why Argentina and South Africa are playing Rugby Championship decider in London
So why is this game at Allianz Stadium? Beyond the obvious motivating factor of money, it makes more sense for both teams than might first appear.
Argentina vs South Africa live
A captivating edition of the Rugby Championship reaches a conclusion as Argentina and South Africa meet in the final fixture in - do not adjust your sets - Twickenham. Allianz Stadium is perhaps an unlikely location for this year’s title to be decided, but by about 4pm BST we will know whether the Springboks have retained their trophy.
Kick off is at 2pm.
