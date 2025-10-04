( AFP via Getty Images )

South Africa will look to secure back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns as the Springboks take over Twickenham for their clash with Argentina.

Though strictly an Argentina “home game”, South Africa may expect plenty of support at Allianz Stadium in southwest London as they attempt to defend their title at the end of a thrilling edition of the competition.

Rassie Erasmus’s side control their own destiny having thrashed the Pumas last week in an entertaining affair that featured nearly 100 points. New Zealand went back to the top of the table by beating Australia earlier today but any sort of Springbok win will be enough to retain the trophy they won last year.

Hoping to derail them are a new-look Argentina side seeking another statement success having already beaten the British & Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year. Their second-half collapse in Durban may have seen their own title hopes disappear but Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas will relish another chance to take on the world champions.

Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship clash with our live blog below: