Argentina reveal team to face Wales after key man ruled out of tournament

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Argentina flanker Pablo Matera has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup ahead of the Pumas’ quarter-final meeting with Wales.

Matera suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of his side’s win over Japan in Nantes last Sunday, and has been replaced in Michael Cheika’s 33-man squad by lock Lucas Paulos.

In Matera’s absence, number eight Facundo Isa is brought into Cheika’s starting side to face Wales in Marseille, with Juan Martin Gonzalez deployed at flanker.

Guido Petti, who moved into the back row after Matera’s injury last weekend, retains his second row place.

Elsewhere, there is a surprise start for Tomas Cubelli at scrum half.

The 34-year-old scrum half has only previously started one game for Argentina outside of the pool stages at the tournament (2015’s third place play-off) but is preferred to Lautaro Bazan Velez and Gonzalo Bertranou, omitted entirely from the 23, at nine.

The backline is otherwise intact after producing a fine attacking performance to knockout Japan.

Mateo Carreras, a hat-trick scorer in Nantes, will offer a dynamic threat on the left wing while right wing Emiliano Boffelli’s proficiency from the tee could prove crucial.

Argentina XV: 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela; 4. Guido Petti, 5. Tomas Lavanini; 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Facundo Isa; 9. Tomas Cubelli, 10. Santiago Carreras; 11. Mateo Carreras, 12. Santiago Chocobares, 13. Lucio Cinti, 14. Emiliano Boffelli; 15. Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16. Agustin Creevy, 17. Joel Sclavi, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Rodrigo Bruni; 21. Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22. Nicolas Sanchez, 23. Matias Moroni.