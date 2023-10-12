Argentina reveal team to face Wales after key man ruled out of tournament
Pablo Matera has been replaced in Michael Cheika’s squad after injuring his hamstring against Japan
Argentina flanker Pablo Matera has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup ahead of the Pumas’ quarter-final meeting with Wales.
Matera suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of his side’s win over Japan in Nantes last Sunday, and has been replaced in Michael Cheika’s 33-man squad by lock Lucas Paulos.
In Matera’s absence, number eight Facundo Isa is brought into Cheika’s starting side to face Wales in Marseille, with Juan Martin Gonzalez deployed at flanker.
Guido Petti, who moved into the back row after Matera’s injury last weekend, retains his second row place.
Elsewhere, there is a surprise start for Tomas Cubelli at scrum half.
The 34-year-old scrum half has only previously started one game for Argentina outside of the pool stages at the tournament (2015’s third place play-off) but is preferred to Lautaro Bazan Velez and Gonzalo Bertranou, omitted entirely from the 23, at nine.
The backline is otherwise intact after producing a fine attacking performance to knockout Japan.
Mateo Carreras, a hat-trick scorer in Nantes, will offer a dynamic threat on the left wing while right wing Emiliano Boffelli’s proficiency from the tee could prove crucial.
Argentina XV: 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela; 4. Guido Petti, 5. Tomas Lavanini; 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Facundo Isa; 9. Tomas Cubelli, 10. Santiago Carreras; 11. Mateo Carreras, 12. Santiago Chocobares, 13. Lucio Cinti, 14. Emiliano Boffelli; 15. Juan Cruz Mallia.
Replacements: 16. Agustin Creevy, 17. Joel Sclavi, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Rodrigo Bruni; 21. Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22. Nicolas Sanchez, 23. Matias Moroni.
