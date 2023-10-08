(REUTERS)

Today’s Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Argentina is a winner-takes-all encounter for the final qualification place available from Pool D following England’s already confirmed spot in the last eight.

Both teams currently have nine points so whoever wins will join Steve Borthwick’s side in the knockout rounds and this is a difficult match-up to call.

Japan and Argentina both earned their sole bonus points against Chile with wins also picked up versus Samoa. The Japanese hope to reach their second RWC quarter-final after making it to the same point at their home World Cup in 2019 while Argentina would make a fifth appearance at the knockout stages if they progress from the pool this year.

Argentina have won five out of the last six times they have played Japan, including the last three in a row but the match will be the first time the two have met since 2016.

Follow all the action as Japan take on Argentina plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips right here: