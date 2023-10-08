Japan vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates from Pool D quarter-final decider
The winner of today’s Pool D clash will join England in the quarter-finals
Today’s Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Argentina is a winner-takes-all encounter for the final qualification place available from Pool D following England’s already confirmed spot in the last eight.
Both teams currently have nine points so whoever wins will join Steve Borthwick’s side in the knockout rounds and this is a difficult match-up to call.
Japan and Argentina both earned their sole bonus points against Chile with wins also picked up versus Samoa. The Japanese hope to reach their second RWC quarter-final after making it to the same point at their home World Cup in 2019 while Argentina would make a fifth appearance at the knockout stages if they progress from the pool this year.
Argentina have won five out of the last six times they have played Japan, including the last three in a row but the match will be the first time the two have met since 2016.
Follow all the action as Japan take on Argentina plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips right here:
Michael Leitch on why Samurai time” will be key for Japan
Japan, meanwhile, are focussed on the final quarter, with Jamie Joseph’s side believing they have solved the issues apparent late on against England and targeting what they are calling “Samurai time”.
“In the past, we had the tendency to be scored against in the last 20 minutes,” Michael Leitch explained yesterday. “Since the England game, we talked about how to fix it, and we started using the word ‘Samurai Time’. It’s about controlling the game’s momentum.
“We obviously wanted to attack, but then we lost our energy, and when the impact members (substitutes) came in excited to get out there, they couldn’t leave a big impact on the game as much as they wanted to. So, we talked about it with the coaches, about our mentality and what’s needed in the last 20 minutes.”
Argentina coach Michael Cheika believes his side are ready to handle the pressure
“This is why you play rugby; if you want it easy and for the script to be written, don’t worry about coming,” Cheika said on Friday after naming his team for a crunch contest.
“In international rugby, you don’t always have games where everything is at stake. We have been doing it since the game against England.
“There was talk about players who will have their first experience in matches of such importance. This is where you learn, you gain experience. They already got experience with the first important match with England where they did not deliver; I feel very good handling that knock-out mentality that we have had since then.
“Coaches have to change the negative and turn it into a positive. I feel like we are very happy with that. You have to have a certain level of pressure. They are feeling that pressure for the first time and they are growing. It will be the third elimination match and we hope to have three more from now on.”
Team news - Argentina
Michael Cheika makes eleven changes to the Argentina side from their 59-5 win against Chile. Santiago Carreras replaces Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half, while prop Francisco Gómez Kodela returns to the starting team for the first time since their opening loss to England. Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez remain in the starting team and are the only two players in the squad to have started every RWC2023 match.
Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini start alongside each other for the first time since September 2022, which marks their 32nd time doing so.
Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez.
Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.
Team news - Japan
Jamie Joseph makes one change to the Japan side that won against Samoa last weekend as Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula on the left wing.
Eight players have started all of their RWC matches so far (Amato Fakatava, Keita Inagaki, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Rikiya Matsuda, Kotato Matsushima, and Ryoto Nakamura). Last week’s player of the match Lomano Lemeki returns at fullback. Kazuki Himeno is named as captain and hasn’t missed a tackle so far this RWC after 31 successful tackle attempts.
Japan XV: Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (capt.)
Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula.
Japan vs Argentina
So we know it will be Wales for either Japan or Argentina next Saturday in Marseille, with Warren Gatland’s side looking slightly more vulnerable after Taulupe Faletau’s injury. Neither of these two Pool D foes have quite found their best rugby in this tournament, but the opportunity is clear - let’s take a closer look at the two selections...
Ireland march into last eight as Scottish hopes swept away
I, meanwhile, was at the Stade de France to watch Ireland produce a performance to strike fear into the other nations at this tournament as Scotland’s dreams to be most decisively dashed.
Ireland march past Scotland and give the World Cup a performance to fear
Ireland 36-14 Scotland: Ireland secure top spot in Pool B with a magnificent display in Paris to knock Scotland out of the World Cup
England squeak past Samoa
England also go into the last eight unbeaten, but not before being given a mighty fright by an impressive Samoa. Luke Baker was in Lille:
England’s lucky escape can’t hide identity crisis threatening to derail World Cup
England 18-17 Samoa: Danny Care’s late try saw England avoid a historic defeat but they face huge questions ahead of the quarter-finals
About yesterday...
Just before we focus in fully on Japan-Argentina, let’s check in on all of yesterday’s action - and it was a potentially damaging day for Wales despite sealing top spot in Pool C...
Taulupe Faletau ruled out of tournament in blow to Wales’ World Cup hopes
The number eight suffered a broken arm in the win over Georgia in Nantes
Japan vs Argentina
Is Japan vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup
Everything you need to know about the winner-takes-all match
Japan vs Argentina
Bonjour tout le monde, et bienvenue! We’ve made it to the final day of pool action at this Rugby World Cup, just three more group fixtures left to determine the final sides progressing to next weekend’s quarter-finals. Six of our last eight are now locked in but there are still two more knockout spots up for grabs - we begin today in Nantes, where it’s winner-takes-all for Japan and Argentina with second place in Pool D on the line...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies