Eddie Jones lost patience with reporters questioning his future after his Australia side were demolished by Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies lost 40-6 in Lyon on Sunday night (24 September), after reports emerged in the Sydney Morning Herald on the day of the game that Jones had conducted a secret interview to take over as Japan coach after the World Cup.

He denied any knowledge of a meeting post-match and grew tired of repeated questions from reporters on the subject.

“To doubt my commitment to the job I think is a bit red hot, we’re not going to deal with any of those questions any further,” Jones said.