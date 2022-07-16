Australia vs England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from third Test in Sydney
Follow live updates as England face Australia in a huge series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground
England and Australia lock horns once again as the two rivals meet in a huge series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is set to host a Test match for the final time.
England are aiming for a repeat of their series victory Down Under secured six years ago, with Eddie Jones’ side responding from their opening defeat in Perth by defeating the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.
It sets up the decider perfectly, with the iconic SCG hosting the latest clash between England and Australia, even if it is a rarity in this particular sport. England coach Jones has spent the week urging his side to follow the example set by the epic State of Origin decider, as the Wallabies prepare for another bruising battle.
“It is great for rugby that we have a decider. We saw how big the decider was in State of Origin and how it has captivated fans,” Jones said. “We want to put on a show of a similar ilk against Australia, a really good tough game of rugby played at a historic ground and light rugby up a bit. It’s whether we can find that right balance of aggression and control and being fierce and being calm.”
Follow live updates from Australia vs England below, following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland in another titanic series decider:
TRY! New Zealand 22-32 IRELAND (Rob Herring try, 65 minutes)
Remarkable power from Rob Herring!
This is brilliant from the hooker. Pretty much his first job on the field is to throw the lineout, and Herring hits his jumper before hurrying to the back of the maul. It makes initial progress but appears ready to collapse in a heap as Herring extracts it, confronting several black shirts around the corner.
Herring somehow powers through three or four bodies, extending a long reach of his right arm and keeping control of the ball as he grounds on the white line. Over the conversion goes, too - a crucial score for Ireland.
New Zealand 22-25 Ireland, 64 minutes
Restored to full complement, Ireland go close! Brilliant attack to the blindside from the back of a scrum and Bundee Aki is dragged down five metres out.
Ardie Savea rushes to grab a ball not yet out - penalty to Ireland, with Savea probably fortunate that Wayne Barnes does not go to his pocket.
Ireland kick to the corner.
New Zealand 22-25 Ireland, 63 minutes
Andrew Porter has served his period in the sin bin, and returns as the All Blacks look to their bench - Dane Coles, Folau Fakatava and Richie Mo’Unga look to have come on.
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 22-25 Ireland (Will Jordan try, 61 minutes)
Electric from Will Jordan! What pace from the Crusaders flyer, such a danger in the open field.
Jordan takes an inside ball from Ardie Savea just outside the New Zealand 22, bolting through a sizeable hole in the Irish defence.
He sizes up the backfield, and spots Johnny Sexton, who no longer has quite the acceleration in his legs he once had. Jordan arcs to the right, engaging Sexton in a foot-race and scorching him, sprinting away into the corner for yet another international try.
Jordie Barrett’s conversion is mighty, mighty close to going over, and the full-back seems to think it was inside the right-hand post - but the flags stay down.
Missed penalty! New Zealand 17-25 Ireland, 59 minutes
OFF THE CROSSBAR! Sexton gave that an almighty thump but his penalty rebounds off the meat of the crossbar and back into All Black hands.
New Zealand 17-25 Ireland, 57 minutes
Vital turnover from Tadhg Beirne! New Zealand again begin to make close-in progress, Akira Ioane once more brushing away the green shirts, but Caelan Doris hangs on to the All Blacks’ blindside flanker, allowing Beirne to get over the top with speed and accuracy. Holding on, and another penalty for Ireland right on halfway - is this within Sexton’s range?
PENALTY! New Zealand 17-25 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 56 minutes)
And the Ireland captain sends the ball between the sticks with a crisp strike from the tee.
New Zealand 17-22 Ireland, 55 minutes
Cian Healy is introduced to ensure Ireland have a properly qualified front row on the field for a scrum, which creaks under the weight of the All Blacks’ drive, but Ireland manage to get the ball away. James Lowe carries brilliantly, and Sam Cane is trapped on the wrong side - penalty to Ireland. Johnny Sexton points towards the posts...
New Zealand 17-22 Ireland, 54 minutes
This has been an excellent opening 15 minutes to the second half from the All Blacks, who have gone more direct, attacking the inside of the Irish defence having been well-handled out wide in the first half. Neither Brodie Retallick nor Ofa Tu’ungafasi will be returning, though - they have both failed their head injury assessments.
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 17-22 Ireland (Akira Ioane try, 52 minutes)
What a try from Akira Ioane! This is a brilliant solo effort from the back row, remarkably his first in international rugby. There appears little of promise as Ioane carries from first receiver, facing up to a well set Irish defence. But Ioane is so tough to put down, as Dan Sheehan finds out as he bounces back from his waist, and Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Furlong fail to grasp him, too.
There’s still Mack Hansen to beat, and Ioane gets by the Ireland wing with a sharp step and a swivel of the hips, diving for the line to complete the job. Jordie Barrett’s conversion nudges New Zealand back to within five points.
