(Getty Images)

England and Australia lock horns once again as the two rivals meet in a huge series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is set to host a Test match for the final time.

England are aiming for a repeat of their series victory Down Under secured six years ago, with Eddie Jones’ side responding from their opening defeat in Perth by defeating the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

It sets up the decider perfectly, with the iconic SCG hosting the latest clash between England and Australia, even if it is a rarity in this particular sport. England coach Jones has spent the week urging his side to follow the example set by the epic State of Origin decider, as the Wallabies prepare for another bruising battle.

“It is great for rugby that we have a decider. We saw how big the decider was in State of Origin and how it has captivated fans,” Jones said. “We want to put on a show of a similar ilk against Australia, a really good tough game of rugby played at a historic ground and light rugby up a bit. It’s whether we can find that right balance of aggression and control and being fierce and being calm.”

Follow live updates from Australia vs England below, following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland in another titanic series decider: