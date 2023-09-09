(Getty Images)

Australia begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgie with Eddie Jones fighting both the critics and a series of on-field problems.

The enormous personality of Jones offers protection to this struggling Wallabies side who are short on experience but still packed with talent to make some noise in France. Jones has become embroiled in a war of words with ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani, with the Australia head coach labelling his allegations as "f****** nonsense”. But the main concern is no victory since he return home and an untested Carter Gordon tasked with inspiring this giant on the big stage.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below.