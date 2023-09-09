Australia v Georgia LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates
Eddie Jones leads a Wallabies side desperately searching for form against Georgia in Paris
Australia begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgie with Eddie Jones fighting both the critics and a series of on-field problems.
The enormous personality of Jones offers protection to this struggling Wallabies side who are short on experience but still packed with talent to make some noise in France. Jones has become embroiled in a war of words with ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani, with the Australia head coach labelling his allegations as "f****** nonsense”. But the main concern is no victory since he return home and an untested Carter Gordon tasked with inspiring this giant on the big stage.
Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below.
TRY! IRELAND 26-8 Romania (Bundee Aki try, 35 minutes)
But Romania can’t hold out for long!
Shorn of a member of their backline, Romania are struggling out wide as Ireland play to width, Bundee Aki accelerating away from lumbering lock Stefan Iancu. A dummy and a dive and Aki is over as Vaovasa tries in vain to salvage matters for a second time in quick succession.
Johnny Sexton’s conversion from the left is a good’un.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 32 minutes
Held up! What work from Hinckley Vaovasa, seemingly outmatched as Joe McCarthy clatters into him in the carry. Vaovasa manages to get his shoulder beneath the ball as the Ireland lock tries to ground to prevent what looked a certain try.
YELLOW CARD! Marius Simionescu is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 19-8 Romania, 32 minutes
And Romania lose a man. The Oaks’ forwards are offside as they hare after a punt upfield, and after Johnny Sexton takes a quick tap, full back Marius Simionescu is deemed to have cynically made a mess of the resultant ruck. It seems a touch harsh on the replay, with Simionescu trying to vacate the space, but Nika Amashukeli is always an assertive official and you can understand his judgement.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 29 minutes
Ireland don’t quite get things right in the midfield and cough up possession. Prop Iulian Hartig requires a new boot, with his having burst. He’s back amongst things as Romania throw a lineout near halfway.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 28 minutes
Even when Ireland do things badly it is seeming to work out well. Tadhg Furlong is intercepted by Jason Tomane, thrusting out his hands at the right time to cut off the prop’s past, but Furlong is immediately over the top of the centre as he hits the deck to win a jackal penalty. Ireland back down towards Romania’s 22.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 27 minutes
Ireland look capable of scoring every time they touch the ball. The latest Lowe-led burst sees the wing accompanied by Tadhg Beirne and Jamison Gibson-Park, but an errant pass is shelled by the scrum half.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 25 minutes
Ireland put Romania under all sorts of bother on their own line, driving the Oaks back, and Gabriel Rupanu’s hurried boxed clearance falcons a teammate. Ireland had infringed, though, reprieving the scrum half.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 24 minutes
Fumbled with the line in sight! More vibrant attacking play from Ireland and it looks like James Lowe’s inward fling has put Keith Earls away on the left, but the 35-year-old can’t quite gather cleanly and the chance goes begging. Lovely footwork from Lowe to dance to the outside but Romania are getting sucked in during virtually every Irish passage of play.
Ireland 19-8 Romania, 22 minutes
Nika Amashukeli has to urge Ireland back into action after the water break, with Johnny Sexton and co. taking on the fluids for as long as possible. It’s that sort of day.
PENALTY! Ireland 19-8 ROMANIA (Gabriel Rupanu penalty, 21 minutes)
Straight and true from the scrum half. Time for a (much needed) water break at the natural pause in play.
