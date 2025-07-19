Australia vs Lions live: Latest score and updates from first Test battle in Brisbane
The Lions have never lost in Brisbane - can the Wallabies cause a shock to ignite the series?
After four years of waiting, a British and Irish Lions series is finally upon us, with the tourists taking on Australia in the first of three Tests in Brisbane.
The Lions have produced a mixed bag in the tour games leading up to the Test series, Andy Farrell’s side unbeaten since arriving Down Under but yet to find full flow or fluency. Farrell has made a number of bold selection calls, trusting the international pedigree of certain individuals over those in form, and will hope that things click at Suncorp Stadium in a city where the Lions have never lost.
It is rare for the tourists to begin as strong favourites but they do so here, with a wounded Wallabies side hoping to cause a shock. Australia’s recent struggles leave them as outsiders even on home soil but there is talent aplenty within the ranks, while head coach Joe Schmidt is one of the shrewdest schemers in rugby. Can he engineer a first Test win that could really ignite this series?
Follow all of the latest from Suncorp Stadium with our live blog below:
Tadhg Beirne starts in back row as Owen Farrell misses out on first Lions Test against Australia
Tadhg Beirne has been handed a start on the blindside in the British and Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia, with Owen Farrell missing out on the matchday squad.
Irishman Beirne, more regularly a lock, joins Tom Curry and Jack Conan in the starting trio after a competitive fight for back row places, with Josh van der Flier, Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock missing out on the 23 entirely. The absence of Morgan means that there is no Welshman in a Lions Test side for the first time since the 1890s.
Back three contenders Mack Hansen and Blair Kinghorn both miss out due to injury, while Garry Ringrose was ruled out last week through concussion, leaving Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones alongside Finn Russell in an all-Scottish midfield.
Marcus Smith provides fly half cover on the bench ahead of compatriots Fin Smith and Farrell, with his capacity to play full-back perhaps key after Hansen and Kinghorn’s injuries.
Beirne starts in back row as Farrell misses out on first Lions Test against Australia
Pete Samu leaves First Nations & Pasifika squad as Lions embroiled in eligibility row on eve of first Test
The British and Irish Lions have become embroiled in an eligibility row on the eve of the first Test against Australia with Wallabies back row Pete Samu ruled unable to feature for the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne next week.
The Lions will face the composite selection on Tuesday at Marvel Stadium between the first and second Tests in their last midweek fixture, with the game arranged after the demise of the Melbourne Rebels.
The team will be formed of players with heritage either of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations who first inhabited Australia, or the Pacific Islands. Samu had been selected in a squad chosen by head coach Toutai Kefu, the former Australia No 8 and Tonga boss.
Samu leaves Pasifika squad as Lions embroiled in eligibility row on eve of first Test
Why the British and Irish Lions’ uncertain future could be bad news for Australia
This is a huge series for Australia, with a home World Cup on the horizon and plenty of questions about what the future holds - both for the Wallabies and, pertinently, the Lions.
Why the British and Irish Lions’ uncertain future could be bad news for Australia
A whitewash of the Wallabies on the cards?
Publicly and privately, the tourists have set out their stall with bold declarations of becoming the greatest Lions side in history, and Andy Farrell wants his side to embrace their place as favourites.
Can the Lions live up to their promise?
It’s fair to say that this Lions tour is yet to really fire, relatively weak opposition beaten in every game so far without Andy Farrell’s men playing well, and the usual pre-Test hostility between the two camps nowhere to be seen. A Wallabies win today, however, would really get things going...
Why this Lions series needs Australia to win the first Test
Australia vs Lions
It’s here! After four years of waiting, it’s a British and Irish Lions Test matchday, the first encounter of an intriguing series against Australia upon us at Suncorp Stadium. The famous travelling Sea of Red have flooded Brisbane over the last few days with the Lions fans back in full force after the Covid-spoiiled trip to South Africa four years ago - in a city where the Lions have never lost, can Andy Farrell’s side get off to a perfect start against the Wallabies?
Kick off is at 11am BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments