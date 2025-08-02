Third Test between Australia and Lions halted due to lightning
Lightning strikes forced a pause in Sydney in a chaotic encounter at Accor Stadium
The third Test between the British and Irish Lions and Australia was halted for 40 minutes due to lightning in the vicinity of Accor Stadium in Sydney.
The game was paused with the Wallabies leading 8-0 in the 43rd minute.
The decision to stop play came just moments after a long pause while Lions lock James Ryan was treated for a head injury having been knocked out by a knee to the head.
The Lions have also lost Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman to injury, with the pair failing their head injury assessments. Australia fly half Tom Lynagh also did not return after undergoing an HIA.
Fans in the first few rows of the stands were ordered to head inside to the concourse under cover as the electrical storm struck after a day, and week, of heavy rain in Sydney.
Rules state that play can not resume until half-an-hour after the last lightning strike within 10 kilometres of the ground, while a 10-minute warm-up period was also agreed, which meant that the play did not resume until after 9.50pm local time (12.50pm BST).
The Lions have already secured series victory after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with their dramatic win in Melbourne last weekend. Andy Farrell’s side had been hoping to become the first tourists to whitewash their opponents since the 1927 Lions in Argentina.
