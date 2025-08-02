Australia’s Tom Lynagh ruled out of third Test against Lions after brutal elbow
The Australia No 10 suffered a heavy blow in a physical first half in Sydney as the Wallabies attempt to avoid a whitewash
Australia’s Tom Lynagh was knocked out of the third Test against the British & Irish Lions after failing his HIA following a brutal elbow from Dan Sheehan.
The feisty third Test saw the Wallabies come out with pride, looking to avoid a series whitewash, while torrential downpour and lightning strikes added to a dramatic display in Sydney.
The tough conditions caused havoc for both sides, with Lynagh kicking a penalty to stretch the Wallabies’ lead in a promising first half.
As Lynagh bent down at a breakdown, Sheehan could be seen rushing in and his stray elbow clattered the side of the Australia No 10’s head.
He failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) at half-time and was replaced by Ben Donaldson.
In a brutal first half, the Lions lost skipper Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman, both failing HIAs, with Sheehan taking over as captain. Nic White was also seen with blood pouring down his face, but remained on the pitch in his final match for the Wallabies.
The second half continued in similar fashion, with Will Skelton knocking out James Ryan, and the lock was escorted off the pitch on a stretcher.
Play was suspended for 30 minutes due to lightning before the chaotic contest resumed.
Sky Sports pundit and former Scotland captain John Barclay said at half-time: “Every breakdown, somebody is saying something, Skelton inevitably involved, it is constant, the Lions giving as much as they get. But [Will] Skelton is staying on the right side, not by much, he knows exactly how to control it.”
