Independent
Trump latest
Australia vs British & Irish Lions live: Latest score and updates as tourists chase historic whitewash

Can the Lions complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the Wallabies?

Harry Latham-Coyle
at Accor Stadium
,Jack Rathborn
Saturday 02 August 2025 07:15 BST
British and Irish Lions "determined" to seal series sweep, says Farrell

The British and Irish Lions go in search of an historic 3-0 whitewash of Australia as they take on the Wallabies in Sydney.

The third and final Test arrives at the end of a long tour with the tourists still unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil after a dramatic victory at the death last weekend. Hugo Keenan’s try snatched a win in the final moments at the MCG after a spectacular occasion, securing the series for the Lions - with the hosts left to rue a contentious refereeing call and their own errors as they let a big lead slip.

It leaves nothing, officially, on the line as the two teams tangle again but the Wallabies will hope to salvage some pride, plus instil hope among their fans that Joe Schmidt’s side are on the up. For the Lions, meanwhile, this is a chance to fulfil their ambition of being remembered as one of the great touring sides and complete a clean sweep for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Follow all of the latest from Accor Stadium with our live blog below:

Inside the Lions celebrations after securing series victory against Australia

The Lions have been pretty rugby-focussed since arriving in Australia, but they celebrated long into the night last weekend.

Inside the Lions celebrations after securing series victory against Australia

The Lions wrapped up series victory with a game to spare after producing their biggest ever Test comeback at the MCG
Harry Latham-Coyle2 August 2025 07:15

Lions roar to series victory

Will look ahead to tonight’s action a little later, but let us first look back on a dramatic second Test in Melbourne at a rocking MCG.

Lions roar to series victory over Australia after dramatic win in second Test epic

Australia 26-29 Lions: Hugo Keenan’s contentious late try gave the Lions victory on a magical night at the MCG
Harry Latham-Coyle2 August 2025 07:10

Australia vs British and Irish Lions

Yes, history is within reach for Andy Farrell’s men - but they probably need to win and win well today to really mark themselves out as a great Lions side, something that has been their stated ambition since coming together.

The unique Lions challenge standing between Andy Farrell and history

With a historic 3-0 success within reach, the Lions will hope to sign off in style in Sydney
Harry Latham-Coyle2 August 2025 07:00

Australia vs British & Irish Lions live

With the Test series secure, the British and Irish Lions are hunting history as they take on the Wallabies for the final time in Sydney. Can the tourists secure a 3-0 clean sweep to really cement their legacy? Or will Australia hit back having come so close in Melbourne last week?

Kick off is at 11am BST.

Australia and the Lions tussle again
Australia and the Lions tussle again (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle2 August 2025 01:14

