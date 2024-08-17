Australia v South Africa LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship fixture in Perth
The Wallabies look to immediately bounce back from their opening day defeat at the hands of the world champions
Louise Thomas
Editor
Australia host South Africa in Perth on Saturday morning as they look to avenge a disappointing 33-7 defeat to the Springboks in their Rugby Championship opener.
The Wallabies were blown away by the world champions in Brisbane, with Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse among the scorers as the Springboks ran in five tries.
Coach Joe Schmidt will look for an improved performance in Perth as he continues to build on his young, much-changed side, who had beaten Wales and Georgia in summer tests as a warm up for the Championship.
And the Wallabies may face slightly easier opposition too, as South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed he had made 10 changes to the side that won last week, with Kolisi and Arendse among those sitting out today’s match.
Whether Australia can take advantage of a supposedly ‘weaker’ South Africa starting fifteen remains to be seen, but there’ll be no respite from the Springboks as they chase their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.
Follow all of the build-up to the clash in Perth below:
Australia v South Africa LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Australia vs South Africa in the Rugby Championship!
Joe Schmidt’s side look to bounce back from a bruising 33-7 defeat to the Springboks, while the world champions are looking to build on last week’s win as they hunt a first Championship title since 2019.
And we’ll have all the build-up, news and live updates right here.
Australia v South Africa preview
The Wallabies look to immediately recover from what was a hugely disappointing loss last week in Brisbane. They only managed to score when South Africa had a man in the sin bin, while they conceded five tries to the world champions.
Joe Schmidt knows he has a much-changed, youthful side with a lot to learn, and despite Australia’s warm-up wins against Wales and Georgia, the Springboks have proven to be an entirely different beast. They will be determined to make up for what was an embarrassing loss, and they may well have the chance to, as South Africa have made 10 changes to last week’s side.
Coach Rassie Erasmus has dismissed talk of the changes being disrespectful, claiming he has faith in the quality of his 15 to get the job done. The odds are still in South Africa’s favour, so can the Wallabies spring a surprise in Perth?
The Springboks will hope not, as New Zealand’s loss to Argentina last week puts them in a commanding position if they can secure the back-to-back wins Down Under.
