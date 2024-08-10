Australia v South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship opener
The Springboks look to kick off their campaign with a win over the Wallabies in Brisbane
Australia will be hoping to continue a good start to life under Joe Schmidt as they welcome world champions South Africa to Brisbane.
The Wallabies are three wins from three under their new head coach, following up a series win over Wales with a narrow victory over Georgia. The intensity ratchets up with the Springboks in town, though, as the two sides look to kick start their Rugby Championship campaigns.
The double World Cup winners have a curiously poor recent record in this tournament, their triumph in 2019 their sole competition crown since Argentina’s addition. But with New Zealand rebuilding a little under their own new boss, Rassie Erasmus may spy an opportunity to add more Southern Hemisphere silverware to his collection.
The Springboks boss hands eye-catching first starts to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw in an otherwise settled side, while Schmidt throws abrasive flanker Carlo Tizzano into the fray for a first cap in the first of back-to-back meetings between these two on Australian soil.
Follow all the latest action from Suncorp Stadium below:
South Africa have handed a first test start to flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, while number eight Elrigh Louw has been selected ahead of Kwagga Smith.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 22, who can cover centre and fullback, has been given the nod ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard in a major vote of confidence from coach Rassie Erasmus.
“Sacha has made a notable impact off the bench in all four Tests he has played so far, and he’s slotted into the system with ease, so we are excited to see what dynamic he adds to the team as a starter,” Erasmus said.
Australia vs South Africa
We’re back to a full Rugby Championship schedule this summer after a slightly abridged version in 2023 due to a certain major tournament in France. Here are the dates and details you need to know:
Australia vs South Africa
Welcome along to live coverage of the opening fixture of this year’s Rugby Championship, with South Africa in Brisbane to take on Australia as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier international competition returns.
The Wallabies have made an excellent start to life under Joe Schmidt as they bid to rebuild after last year’s World Cup disaster, but the world champion Springboks should provide a better gauge of their progress at Suncorp Stadium.
Kick-off is at 5.45am GMT.
