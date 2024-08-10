( Getty Images )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Australia will be hoping to continue a good start to life under Joe Schmidt as they welcome world champions South Africa to Brisbane.

The Wallabies are three wins from three under their new head coach, following up a series win over Wales with a narrow victory over Georgia. The intensity ratchets up with the Springboks in town, though, as the two sides look to kick start their Rugby Championship campaigns.

The double World Cup winners have a curiously poor recent record in this tournament, their triumph in 2019 their sole competition crown since Argentina’s addition. But with New Zealand rebuilding a little under their own new boss, Rassie Erasmus may spy an opportunity to add more Southern Hemisphere silverware to his collection.

The Springboks boss hands eye-catching first starts to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw in an otherwise settled side, while Schmidt throws abrasive flanker Carlo Tizzano into the fray for a first cap in the first of back-to-back meetings between these two on Australian soil.

Follow all the latest action from Suncorp Stadium below: