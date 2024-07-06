Australia v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Josh Hathaway makes debut
Warren Gatland’s struggling Wales side face a team who they beat 40-6 during last year’s World Cup but are now led by ex-Ireland boss Joe Schmidt
Wales face Australia in Sydney this morning in the first of two summer international Tests against the Wallabies.
Warren Gatland’s side come into the game off the back of seven straight defeats, having lost all of their matches at the Six Nations earlier this year and then falling to a 41-13 defeat at the hands of South Africa in June.
And they face an Australia team who have had similarly poor fortunes of late, with new head coach Joe Schmidt taking over after Eddie Jones led them to a humiliating elimination at the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.
Both of these sides faced off in that tournament, with Wales running out 40-6 victors in September, though injuries and retirements mean that this time round, Gatland’s squad is weaker than he’d have liked heading into the tour.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction during the first test below, as well as all the reaction to New Zealand v England:
Australia 6-3 Wales, 14 minutes
Penalty: Lolesio has another chance, and this one goes straight through the posts!
Australia 3-3 Wales, 13 minutes
Scrum: It’s the first scrum of the match, and it will be a test for Wales that they have failed, the Wallabies get the penalty.
Australia 3-3 Wales, 10 minutes
Penalty: Noah Lolesio misses it!
It was about 22 yards out and reasonably central, and he has missed!
That was a very kickable kick for the 24 year old, and the head coach does not look too impressed.
Australia 3-3 Wales, 9 minutes
A flat pass from Thomas was too much for Dyer and goes straight into the sideline, giving the ball back to Australia.
Wales are open at the back and have run through!
Australia have the advantage but they go for a big chip over the top, taken by Williams.
The Wallabies try a kick through but the penalty was called for offside.
Australia 3-3 Wales, 7 minutes
Penalty: Australia maul for the line, one of the passes wasn’t quite there, but they have the advantage, and a penalty right in front of the posts!
A straightforward penalty and the hosts are level.
Australia 0-3 Wales, 6 minutes
How important is the 9, 10, 12 Cardiff combination going to be? That club understanding could come in useful for this largely inexperienced Wales team.
Australia have a penalty, Wales came in from the side, it’s not far away from the line, but they have kicked for the line out instead of going for the posts.
Australia 0-3 Wales, 3 minutes
Wales have not taken the scrum, instead they go for the point, it was for a miss-timed tackle.
Thomas, the sixth starting fly half of the Warren Gatland era, hits his first kick of the match, it wasn’t an easy one, it was quite far out and down the left hand side, but that went straight between the posts!
Australia 0-0 Wales
2 minutes: The opening line-out for Wales was well controlled, and they make good ground against an organised Australia team, but Thomas kicks high and the runner can’t get there.
The game will be brought back for a scrum, the first of the match.
Australia 0-0 Wales
Wales kick the game underway, Ben Thomas with the kick in the number 10 shirt.
Australia v Wales
National anthems are done, and the match is about to get underway!
