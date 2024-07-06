Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1720260839

Australia v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Josh Hathaway makes debut

Warren Gatland’s struggling Wales side face a team who they beat 40-6 during last year’s World Cup but are now led by ex-Ireland boss Joe Schmidt

Harry Latham-Coyle,Sonia Twigg
Saturday 06 July 2024 11:13
Comments
Close
Wales train ahead of tough Rugby World Cup clash against Australia

Wales face Australia in Sydney this morning in the first of two summer international Tests against the Wallabies.

Warren Gatland’s side come into the game off the back of seven straight defeats, having lost all of their matches at the Six Nations earlier this year and then falling to a 41-13 defeat at the hands of South Africa in June.

And they face an Australia team who have had similarly poor fortunes of late, with new head coach Joe Schmidt taking over after Eddie Jones led them to a humiliating elimination at the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Both of these sides faced off in that tournament, with Wales running out 40-6 victors in September, though injuries and retirements mean that this time round, Gatland’s squad is weaker than he’d have liked heading into the tour.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction during the first test below, as well as all the reaction to New Zealand v England:

Recommended
1720260775

Australia 6-3 Wales, 14 minutes

Penalty: Lolesio has another chance, and this one goes straight through the posts!

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:12
1720260708

Australia 3-3 Wales, 13 minutes

Scrum: It’s the first scrum of the match, and it will be a test for Wales that they have failed, the Wallabies get the penalty.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:11
1720260583

Australia 3-3 Wales, 10 minutes

Penalty: Noah Lolesio misses it!

It was about 22 yards out and reasonably central, and he has missed!

That was a very kickable kick for the 24 year old, and the head coach does not look too impressed.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:09
1720260491

Australia 3-3 Wales, 9 minutes

A flat pass from Thomas was too much for Dyer and goes straight into the sideline, giving the ball back to Australia.

Wales are open at the back and have run through!

Australia have the advantage but they go for a big chip over the top, taken by Williams.

The Wallabies try a kick through but the penalty was called for offside.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:08
1720260325

Australia 3-3 Wales, 7 minutes

Penalty: Australia maul for the line, one of the passes wasn’t quite there, but they have the advantage, and a penalty right in front of the posts!

A straightforward penalty and the hosts are level.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:05
1720260221

Australia 0-3 Wales, 6 minutes

How important is the 9, 10, 12 Cardiff combination going to be? That club understanding could come in useful for this largely inexperienced Wales team.

Australia have a penalty, Wales came in from the side, it’s not far away from the line, but they have kicked for the line out instead of going for the posts.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:03
1720260102

Australia 0-3 Wales, 3 minutes

Wales have not taken the scrum, instead they go for the point, it was for a miss-timed tackle.

Thomas, the sixth starting fly half of the Warren Gatland era, hits his first kick of the match, it wasn’t an easy one, it was quite far out and down the left hand side, but that went straight between the posts!

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:01
1720260004

Australia 0-0 Wales

2 minutes: The opening line-out for Wales was well controlled, and they make good ground against an organised Australia team, but Thomas kicks high and the runner can’t get there.

The game will be brought back for a scrum, the first of the match.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 11:00
1720259928

Australia 0-0 Wales

Wales kick the game underway, Ben Thomas with the kick in the number 10 shirt.

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 10:58
1720259768

Australia v Wales

National anthems are done, and the match is about to get underway!

Sonia Twigg6 July 2024 10:56

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in