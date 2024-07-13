Australia v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from second Test in Melbourne
Wales will hope to hit back in Melbourne after defeat in Sydney last week
Wales’s search for a first win of 2024 goes on as Warren Gatland’s tourists face Australia in Melbourne.
A losing run stretching back to last year’s World Cup was extended last week in Sydney as the Wallabies began life under Joe Schmidt with victory in an encounter that would have encouraged two young sides.
Each has suffered a significant back row injury blow ahead of the second Test of this two-match series, with Schmidt forced to employ a new skipper in the absence of Liam Wright and Aaron Wainwright forced out with a shoulder problem for Wales.
Defeat last week plunged Gatland’s men to a new low of 11th in the world as pressure begins to build on the New Zealander, who has asked for patience as he rebuilds a side shorn of a number of senior leaders over the last 12 months. Can they finally find an elusive victory at AAMI Park?
Follow all of the action from Australia vs Wales below:
Owen Watkin says it is “non-negotiable” that Wales win Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Melbourne.
Wales face the Wallabies for a second time in eight days, having lost 25-16 last weekend.
That defeat was Wales’ eighth on the bounce and they have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia.
Another defeat against Australia would leave Wales one short of their worst Test run, which was a 10-game sequence in 2002 and 2003 under New Zealander Steve Hansen.
Wales are aiming to bounce back from their Sydney defeat in the second Test.
Wales will meet Australia in Melbourne after slumping to an all-time world ranking low and facing a possible ninth consecutive Test defeat.
A 25-16 first Test loss in Sydney meant that Wales dropped to 11th place – they have been overtaken by Fiji – only five years after briefly being ranked world number one.
It is the first time since World Rugby launched its rankings in 2003 that Wales have fallen outside the top 10.
Wales have not won a Test since beating World Cup rivals Georgia last year.
Australia vs Wales key details
When is Australia vs Wales?
The second Test is due to kick off at 10.45am BST on Saturday 13 July at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 10.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Australia vs Wales
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test between Australia and Wales in Melbourne.
The Wallabies made an excellent start to life under new head coach Joe Schmidt in Sydney last week, finding their stride to secure victory and take a 1-0 lead in this two-match series.
Defeat for Wales, meanwhile, kept an eight-match winless run going for Warren Gatland’s side as they continue to seek direction amid a significant rebuild under the New Zealander.
Kick off at AAMI Park is at 10.45am BST.
