The Barbarians take on Samoa at Twickenham this afternoon in a Killik Cup double-header which will also sees the Barbarians women’s side face South Africa women.

The renowned invitational team is full of star names in international rugby who have remained in Europe following the Autumn Nations Series, with Australia head coach Dave Rennie taking charge and fielding a number of Wallabies in his side.

Nic White, James O’Connor and Len Ikitau are all involved for the Baa-Baas, while the team is also bolstered by World Cup winners in South Africa’s Steven Kitshoff, Malcom Marx and Duane Vermeulen.

Samoa were forced to cancelled their tour this month due to Covid-19 complications and their team is predominantly made up of European-based players. The teams have only met once before, with the Barbarians edging a tight contest 27-24 at the London Stadium before the 2015 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Barbarians vs Samoa?

The match will kick off at2:30pm GMT on Saturday 27 November at Twickenham in London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 2pm. Barbarians vs Samoa will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Confirmed team news

Barbarians: 15. Tom Wright, 14. Marcos Moneta, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Ryoto Nakamura, 11. Filipo Daugunu, 10. James O’Connor, 9. Nic White, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 7. Pete Samu, 6. Ryan Wilson, 5. Naohiro Kotaki, 4. Rob Leota, 3. Shinnosuke Kakinaga, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16. Kosuke Horikoshi, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Gia Kharaishvili, 19. Rodrigo Fernandez Criado, 20. Olly Robinson, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Izaia Perese, 23. Rob Kearney.

Samoa: 15. Jamie-Jerry Taulagi, 14. Elijah Niko, 13. Opetera Peleseuma, 12. Parataiso Silafai-Leaana, 11. Sinoti Sinoti, 10. AJ Alatimu, 9. Nigel Hunt, 8. Abraham Papalii, 7. Talalelei Gray. 6. Mikaele Tapili, 5. Joe Tekori, 4. Ben Nee-Nee, 3. Paul Alo-Emile, 2. John Ulugia, 1. Aki Seiuli.

Replacements: 16. Albert Onele’i, 17. Sakaria Taulafo, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Salo Tutaia, 20. Senio Toleafoa, 21. Reece Anapu, 22. Aviata Silago, 23. Alexander Luatua.

When is Barbarians women v South Africa women?

The second match of the double-header will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 27 November and will also be played at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting from 5:05pm.