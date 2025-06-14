Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bath and Leicester Tigers battle for Premiership rugby glory in a meeting of old rivals at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The two powerhouse clubs of the 1990s will collide in the final for the first time, with Bath bidding to end a 29-year wait for success in this competition.

Johann van Graan’s side, steered expertly by half-backs Ben Spencer and Finn Russell, have already claimed the Premiership Rugby Cup and Challenge Cup crowns this season and are seeking a treble after finishing up as runners-up in the Premiership last season.

But Leicester have plenty of motivation of their own as they farewell two club greats in Dan Cole and Ben Youngs and bid to return to the top of English rugby.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bath vs Leicester?

The Premiership final is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 June at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports or ITV. A live stream will be available via discovery+, for subscribers, or to registered users on ITVX.

Team news

Bath showcase their enviable depth by rotating up front, with Springboks star Thomas du Toit taking the place of a likely Lions starter in Will Stuart at tighthead prop. Miles Reid, impressive off the bench against Bristol, similarly swaps in for Alfie Barbeary in the back row.

Leicester are unchanged from their semi-final success against Sale, with Dan Cole and Ben Youngs in line to feature off the bench for the final time in Tigers colours and take their combined tally to 680 appearances for the club.

Line-ups

Bath XV: 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels; 6 Ted HIll, 7 Gup Pepper, 8 Miles Reid; 9 Ben Spencer (capt.), 10 Finn Russell; 11 Will Muir, 12 Cameron Redpath, 13 Max Ojomoh, 14 Joe Cokanasiga; 15 Tom de Glanville.

Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Josh Bayliss; 21 Tom Carr-Smith, 22 Ciaran Donoghue; 23 Alfie Barbeary.

Leicester XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Cameron Henderson, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Olly Cracknell; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 12 Joseph Woodward, 13 Solomone Kata, 14 Adam Radwan; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 James Cronin, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Matt Rogerson, 20 Emeka Ilione; 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Ben Volavola, 23 Izaia Perese.

Odds

Bath win 1/3

Leicester win 13/4

