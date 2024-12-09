Championship clubs call for vote of no confidence as pressure builds on RFU chief Bill Sweeney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The second tier of English rugby is seeking a vote of no confidence in Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney in an escalation of the pay scandal gripping Twickenham.

The 12 RFU Championship clubs have written to RFU president Rob Udwin requesting a special general meeting (SGM) to debate the leadership of Sweeney and chairman Tom Ilube.

The move comes following an outcry over Sweeney’s £1.1million pay for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprises of an increased salary of £742,000 and bonus of £358,000.

Large swathes of the game are in uproar over the amount earned by Sweeney given the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9m for the same period, the highest it has recorded.

In addition, 42 staff were made redundant in September, the England men’s team won just five of their 12 matches in 2024 and grass roots participation is in decline.

The Championship clubs voted unanimously to add their voices to the demand for a special general meeting.

“In the letter, the clubs stated that they could no longer stand by and allow the current situation and the unaccountable decision making that led to it, to continue without challenge,” a statement said.

“They said that they would be urging all other clubs and members of the union to support their call for an SGM and a vote of no confidence, so that the first steps to fundamental change could be taken.

“The clubs will act individually when it comes to arguing for or voting on any no-confidence motions that might arise at an SGM, but acted collectively in their call to hold that meeting.”

Sweeney and Ilube have been strongly criticised by former high-ranking RFU officials.

RFU Chair Tom Ilube is also under fire

Ex-chairmen Martyn Thomas, Graeme Cattermole and Brian Baister have called for the duo to step down because of the “enormous and irreparable damage” done to the organisation.

Francis Baron, who was chief executive between 1998 and 2010, has stated that the positions of Sweeney and Ilube have become “untenable”.

England’s 2003 World Cup-winning head coach Sir Clive Woodward described Sweeney’s “unacceptable” pay as “an insult to the wider English rugby public”.

The Championship clubs have been engaged in a long-running dispute with the RFU over funding and this season are receiving their lowest ever sum of £133,000 each.

The RFU is planning to relaunch the Championship as ‘Tier 2’ for 2025-26.

