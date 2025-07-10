Lions call up Jamie Osborne as cover after Blair Kinghorn injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions have called up versatile Ireland back Jamie Osborne as cover for Blair Kinghorn - though the Scot could yet recover from a knee injury in time to feature in the three Tests against the Wallabies.

Kinghorn suffered a bang to his leg during the win over the Brumbies in Canberra and underwent a scan in Adelaide on Thursday amid fears that his tour may be over.

The 28-year-old, who joined up with the touring party late after helping Toulouse to Top 14 triumph, has received positive news, however, and will remain with the squad while his return to training is managed over the coming days.

Having already lost Elliot Daly to a fractured forearm earlier in the tour, head coach Andy Farrell has given himself extra cover at centre and full-back by calling up Osborne, who can play at either position.

The 23-year-old made his Ireland debut last year and was part of the Leinster side that secured the United Rugby Championship title last month, featuring off the bench in the final against the Bulls.

Osborne started Ireland’s Test against Georgia in the No 13 shirt last week, and departs Irish camp ahead of their encounter with Portugal on Saturday. He will provide additional training cover ahead of the first Lions Test against Australia in Brisbane next week.

Daly was replaced in the squad by Owen Farrell, who makes his first appearance of the tour against the AUNZ Invitational XV this weekend.