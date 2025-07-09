Blair Kinghorn set for scan on knee injury as Lions’ full-back frets grow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions are sweating on the fitness of Blair Kinghorn as they face the possibility of losing another full-back to injury.

Kinghorn took a bang to his knee early in the Lions’ 36-24 victory over the Brumbies in Canberra and attempted to play on before eventually limping off in the 25th minute.

The Scotland star, seen as a likely starter in the first Test against Australia on 19 July with Hugo Keenan short of form, thumped the pitch in frustration when he first felt the injury and he is waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

The Lions have already seen Elliot Daly forced out of the tour because of a fractured forearm and after calling up playmaker Owen Farrell as his replacement, Kinghorn and Keenan are left as the only specialist full-backs in the squad, although Marcus Smith provides cover in the position.

“Blair is in good spirits. He got a bang on the knee, he carried on for quite a bit but there was no need to keep him going,” head coach Andy Farrell said.

“He’s on the bed now, singing away. There is a bit of music there and he’s singing away as he’s being assessed, so we’ll see how he comes through that.

“It’s late, we have got an early flight in the morning and I don’t know what the medical plan is, but we will get on top of that.”

Kinghorn’s injury capped a disappointing night for the Lions, who struggled to put away the Brumbies despite fielding their Test team in waiting in a dry run for the series opener against the Wallabies.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell was frustrated by some of his side’s play ( AFP via Getty Images )

They ran in five tries and produced some fine moments but were also guilty of making too many errors, over-complicating their attack and looking shaky at restarts – familiar themes throughout their tour of Australia.

It was the not the statement performance they were looking for having also struggled against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, yet they remain unbeaten in four matches Down Under.

“I thought we dominated the game. If you got the game and fast forwarded through it, you would see that,” Farrell said.

“On the back of that we scored some lovely, balanced tries, but the other side of the story is we certainly left three out there and maybe more.

“We kept the Brumbies in the game and they were good enough to be able to capitalise on some of our errors and discipline to score some points themselves. There’s plenty to do, obviously.

“We are in a good place in the sense that we are doing well in certain aspects of the game and in fits and starts. But we need to improve in all areas.

“Winning while seeing where those improvements are is a good place to be for the next 10 days.”

PA