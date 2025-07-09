Lions prevail despite patchy performance against Brumbies to leave Test selection questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions failed to deliver the statement performance expected from their Test team in waiting as they laboured to a patchy 36-24 victory over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

The Lions slowly pulled clear with second-half tries from Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier, but the strongest line-up fielded by Andy Farrell so far on tour were unconvincing with the series opener against Australia just 10 days away.

It was a side that looked less than the sum of their parts, firing only sporadically but with the individual class to ensure an upset against opponents who were missing eight Wallabies was never on the cards.

open image in gallery The Lions failed to fully fire in Canberra ( Getty Images )

Hooker Dan Sheehan, centre Garry Ringrose and flanker Ollie Chessum caught the eye on a cold night at GIO Stadium, but others in the starting XV face an anxious wait to see if they have played their way out of Test contention.

Adding to the Lions’ problems was Blair Kinghorn’s departure in the 25th minute with a knee injury, placing pressure on their options at full-back given Elliot Daly has returned home with a fractured forearm to leave Hugo Keenan as the only other recognised 15 in the squad.

The Brumbies are Australia’s strongest Super Rugby franchise and had history on their side after humbling Warren Gatland’s tourists in 2013.

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn was replaced after suffering a knee injury ( Getty Images )

Pre-match footage of their changing room showed a team determined to make their mark and they started like a freight train by winning a series of forward collisions that ended with Tuaina Taii-Tualima diving over.

The Lions had been outmuscled as part of a poor opening, but they settled with Finn Russell sending Chessum over and the Scotland fly-half was beginning to penetrate the home defence with the variety of his passing.

Kinghorn was replaced by Marcus Smith and while the mistakes that have been a theme of the tour continued, the ball was being moved at speed and having produced some big forward carries, there was space for James Lowe to cross.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith scored a try off the bench but also showed his fallibility at full-back ( Getty Images )

Smith’s fallibility at full-back was exposed when he strayed infield and the Brumbies pounced with a long floated pass to Corey Toole, presenting the wing with an easy finish.

But Smith scored himself on the stroke of half-time, the beneficiary of sharp passing by Russell and Tom Curry during a passage of play that saw the Lions click.

A 19-10 lead was a poor return from a patchy first-half but daylight opened up when a driving run from Ringrose saw the Ireland centre link with Smith before touching down his grubber.

Hudson Creighton went over as the Lions’ scrum defence opened up and the error count continued to rise with at least Henry Pollock impressing with a break in the wide channel.

Van der Flier was on the end of a driving maul but the Brumbies would not go away, Liam Bowron powering over from close range with five minutes left.

PA