Owen Farrell closes in on Lions return: ‘He’s not missed a beat’

Owen Farrell has taken part in his first full training session since joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia as he closes on a return to action.

Farrell arrived Down Under on Friday as a replacement for broken arm victim Elliot Daly and was present as the Lions stepped up preparations for Wednesday’s clash with the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

The 33-year-old is in line to make the first appearance of his fourth Lions tour against an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell confirmed on Monday that his son is in contention to play in the final fixture before the first Test against Australia on 19 July, having completed all his return to play protocols for concussion.

His last game was for Racing 92 against Lyon when he suffered a head injury, a further setback in a season that has been interrupted by groin surgery. He played only 17 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

“I wouldn’t say he’s over the jet lag just yet. I think he was up all night, but haven’t we all been through that? But the rest is fine,” Andy Farrell said.

Farrell’s call-up is controversial given his last Test for England was almost two years ago and his only season at Racing 92 was underwhelming to the point he has agreed an immediate return to Saracens.

Owen Farrell arrived in Australia last Friday ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

However, the management regards his experience and leadership as valuable assets, not least because he is the only player in the squad who was present for the last triumphant Lions tour, also to Australia in 2013.

Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland fly-half who is the Lions’ kicking coach Down Under, insists Farrell has fitted in seamlessly with the tourists.

“As you’d expect with someone with that experience, he’s fitted in. He’s hit the ground running, so it’s great to see,” Sexton said after Tuesday’s training session.

“He must have had the playbook on the plane on the way over because he came in and he’s not missed a beat.

“He’s been on top of things in training and that’s exactly why you pick someone with experience who knows about a Lions tour because it might take someone else 10 days to fit in.”

