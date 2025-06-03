Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions tour is almost upon us with Andy Farrell’s squad revealed.

The quadrennial trip this year heads for Australia for a three-Test series against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.

First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.

This summer’s business also includes a one-off encounter with Argentina in Dublin as the touring side plays in Ireland for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tour.

When is the British and Irish Lions tour?

The British and Irish Lions tour begins officially on Friday 20 June, when the Lions face Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It will conclude after the final Test in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.

What is the full schedule?

All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated

Friday 20 June - Lions v Argentina, Dublin (Aviva Stadium) - 8pm BST

Saturday 28 June - Lions v Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

Wednesday 2 July - Lions v Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

Saturday 5 July - Lions v NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

Wednesday 9 July - Lions v ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

Saturday 12 July - Lions v Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

Saturday 19 July - Lions v Australia, first Test, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

Tuesday 22 July - Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

Saturday 26 July - Lions v Australia, second Test, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

Saturday 2 August - Lions v Australia, third Test, Sydney (Accor Stadium)

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go.

Who are the coaches?

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell leads a broad group of assistants that are set to work collaboratively on tour rather than have specific duties for one area of the game. Included within this group are England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth and Ireland counterpart Andrew Goodman, as well as former Ireland and Lions fly half Johnny Sexton.

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty and Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel should have responsibility for matters up front, along with Simon Easterby - a tourist in 2005 as a player, the former flanker filled in for Farrell with Ireland during the Six Nations. Aled Walters, head of strength and conditioning, is another key recruit from the Irish staff while David Nucifora - now with the Scottish Rugby Union after a successful stint in Ireland - takes up a performance manager role.