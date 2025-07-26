Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Australia vs British & Irish Lions live: Latest score and updates from second Test battle at the MCG

Can the Wallabies fight back to force a decider in Sydney next week?

Harry Latham-Coyle
at the MCG
,Ciara Fearn
Saturday 26 July 2025 06:57 BST
Comments
The British and Irish Lions bid to seal the series as they take on Australia in the second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Lions went 1-0 up with a strong win in Brisbane last week but are braced for a backlash from a Wallabies side that took its time to get going at Suncorp Stadium. The hosts welcome back a couple of key figures in lock Will Skelton and flanker Rob Valetini, with the power-packed pair sure to add plenty to the home pack. The Lions, meanwhile, have dealt with the disruption of losing Garry Ringrose after the Irish centre had been named in Andy Farrell’s starting side.

It promises to be a tremendous occasion at one of the great cathedrals of sport, with nearly 100,000 fans expected at the MCG. Can Australia hit back to set up a decider in Sydney next week?

Follow all of the latest from the second Test in Melbourne with our live blog below:

Lions braced for Wallabies backlash with Australian giant ready to set tone at MCG

All in British and Irish Lions red this week have been clear that they need to be ready for a Wallabies backlash - with Will Skelton and Rob Valetini back to lead the way...

The giant set to ignite Australia backlash against Lions at MCG

The Lions aim to finish the series at Melbourne’s iconic home of cricket, but Harry Latham-Coyle explores how the return of the colossal Will Skelton could charge a wounded Wallabies side in their pursuit of a decider in Sydney next week
Harry Latham-Coyle26 July 2025 07:00

Australia vs British and Irish Lions live

The second Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions is here, the two sides set to tangle again in the iconic, inspiring surroundings of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Can the Lions seal the series with a game to spare? Or will the Wallabies hit back and force a decider in Sydney next Saturday?

Kick off is at 11am BST.

The Lions take on Australia in the second Test
The Lions take on Australia in the second Test (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 July 2025 22:57

