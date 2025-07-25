Maro Itoje issues rallying cry to Lions ahead of second Test: ‘Not all games are equal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maro Itoje has warned the British and Irish Lions not to take the Wallabies lightly as they bid to “do something special” in the second Test in Melbourne.

The Lions are hoping to seal the series at the MCG on Saturday after beating Australia rugby in Brisbane last weekend to take a 1-0 lead after an excellent first-half performance.

They are strong favourites to win in Melbourne and win the quadrennial affair with a game to spare, though are bracing for a Wallabies backlash after a slow start from Joe Schmidt’s side a week ago.

The return of Will Skelton, a former teammate of Itoje’s at Saracens, and Rob Valetini are significant boosts for the home side as they bid to match the Lions physically.

A crowd of 90,000 or more is expected at the MCG and Itoje believes his side have to be ready for both their opposition and the occasion.

“When you wear this jersey and represent the Lions you know it comes with huge honour and a sense of responsibility, and we know we are not playing a pub team.” Itoje emphasised.

“The Wallabies are a proper team, I played them last year in the autumn [with England] and we lost to them when we were supposed to win. They are a team that can punish you if you don’t approach the game properly.

“When you spend time in Melbourne and speak to the locals, they hold the MCG in a really special regard. It's a real opportunity and privilege for us to play there in what will be an amazing stadium and crowd. If it reaches full capacity, it'll definitely be the biggest stadium I've played in. It's something we're looking to relish."

The Lions were visited this week by Martin Johnson, who presented the Test side with their shirts having led the touring side on two tours.

Fellow England lock Itoje has often saved his best for Lions series and World Cup knockout games, with the 30-year-old long established as a big-match performer.

While this will be his 32nd start of a long season, the lock is ready to go again and admits that games like this bring another level out of him.

“As a professional athlete, there's always focus to what you do, but not all games are equal,” Itoje explained. “Not all games mean the same thing. And this game, last week, these games aren't equal to normal games of rugby. They're special. So naturally, there's a higher level of focus. It requires a higher level of intensity and a higher level of diligence to what you want to do.

“I guess these sort of games are almost the reason why you want to play rugby. You want to play rugby and be a part of these huge occasions maybe a little bit of jeopardy on the line, but more so the opportunity to do something special, the opportunity to do something that lives long in the memory, and create special memories with your friends and colleagues and family.”