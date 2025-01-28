Andy Farrell appoints first members of British and Irish Lions coaching staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions have confirmed David Nucifora and Aled Walters as the first appointments to Andy Farrell's backroom staff for this summer's tour to Australia.

Nucifora has been seconded from Scottish Rugby and will perform the role of general manager of performance, while head of athletic performance Walters joins from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Completing the trio of recruits for the 10-fixture tour is Ireland's Vinny Hammond, who will travel Down Under as head of analysis.

Nucifora is Australian, won two caps in the early 1990s and worked closely with current Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt when they were both employed by the IRFU, while Walters helped South Africa win the 2019 World Cup.

"In David, Aled and Vinny we have three of the absolute best joining us for the tour to Australia this summer, culminating in the highly anticipated Test series against the Wallabies," Farrell said.

"David's unrivalled experience will help us shape and deliver such a challenging and exciting rugby programme, whilst also bringing essential insight into Australian rugby and the country as a whole.

"Aled is a World Cup winner who has worked with players across England and Ireland and has also coached in Australia and Super Rugby with the Brumbies.

"And Vinny's Lions pedigree from touring New Zealand and South Africa brings continuity and Lions experience, which will be crucial to success down under."

PA