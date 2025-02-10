Five British and Irish Lions hopefuls who impressed in Six Nations round two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Six Nations reaches the first of two fallow weeks on the back of another highly intriguing weekend of action.

Events in Edinburgh proved predictable as Ireland continued their supremacy over Scotland with an 11th straight win, taking charge of the championship in the process.

They are the only side still in the grand slam hunt after France were stunned by England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, with Fin Smith and Steve Borthwick’s bench key in finally getting the hosts over the line.

The Welsh woe goes on, though - defeat in Rome to Italy drops Wales below Georgia to 12th in the world rankings and leaves Warren Gatland’s future prospects far from good. His successor as British and Irish Lions coach will no doubt have been watching it all closely as Andy Farrell begins to narrow down his touring party for Australia this summer.

Which Lions hopefuls might have caught Farrell’s eye? We’ve picked out five standouts from round two...

Tom Curry, England

open image in gallery Tom Curry is back to his best for England ( Getty Images )

England have insisted that there has been no drop off in Curry’s game despite a number of injury issues over the last couple of years, but the flanker has looked properly back to his best in this campaign so far. Still only 26, Curry was very good in Dublin and even better against France, tireless in the tackle and coming up with a number of key interventions. His jackalling game appears to have returned to the force it once was, while one strip of Antoine Dupont five metres from the England line almost defied belief.

“Tom Curry’s work-rate was exceptional. The really best players, think about how the game changes and get better through their career,” Steve Borthwick said afterwards. “And that's exactly what I'm seeing with Tom Curry. His training is slightly different to what it was. His preparation is slightly different because everybody does that as they move through their career. I see a player who is better now than what he was a while ago.”

Sam Prendergast, Ireland

open image in gallery Sam Prendergast produced a mature showing to back up Simon Easterby’s faith ( Getty Images )

If Prendergast had shown glimpses of the potential that has so many in Ireland so excited about the fly half across his first couple of caps, this felt like the moment he really began to look comfortable as a Test 10. The gift of the great playmakers is the ability to always look as if you have oodles of time, and Prendergast showed that quality throughout an assured, controlling performance.

His ability to vary his kicking game is already a strength, enabling Ireland to win the territorial battle conclusively in a supreme first half. Not everything looked totally smooth in phase play, and he has a tendency to stay too upright defensively, but for a first international start away from home, there were loads of encouraging signs.

"He's very composed, a good kick strategy, good decisions on when to run, when to kick, when to play the ball in front of his forwards,” former Ireland fly half Ronan O’Gara said of Prendergast on the BBC. "He's been a master of control." Coming from a player who built his game around those same qualities, that is high praise.

Finlay Bealham, Ireland

open image in gallery Can Finlay Bealham secure his spot in the squad to return to his native Australia? ( Getty Images )

Tadhg Furlong’s increasingly worrying battles with injury have created plenty of chances for Bealham to start in the last couple of seasons, yet there is a sense his work has gone under the radar. It’s now six starts in a row for the tighthead prop, who rarely lets Ireland down.

This was one of his best showings, though, putting Rory Sutherland on skates a couple of times and adding plenty of impact around the park. Providing Furlong is fit, he will surely still travel but Bealham is increasingly looking like a safe pair of hands to provide back-up in Australia.

Zander Fagerson, Scotland

open image in gallery Zander Fagerson looks likely to tour at tighthead again ( REUTERS )

That said, were Furlong to continue to be absent you’d put a Scot in pole position to end up top of the tighthead props. Fagerson was one of few in Scottish blue to really go well in another difficult day in a fixture they just cannot seem to master. Yes, the injuries to Finn Russell and Darcy Graham were unfortunate but the hosts had already been played out of the game before then.

Fagerson, though, gave it all he had once again, anchoring pretty well against Andrew Porter at the set piece. 11 carries for 43 metres are very respectable numbers with Fagerson taking on more responsibility in a tight five that missed Pierre Schoeman’s punch, You can understand Gregor Townsend’s thinking in leaving the loosehead to provide bench impact later, but by the time he arrived, Ireland had already built a position of such strength.

Tommy Freeman, England

open image in gallery Tommy Freeman leapt above Louis Bielle-Biarrey to score a crucial England try ( Getty Images )

As discussed last week, there are great riches for Farrell to pick through in the back three, such variety in skillsets making it a fascinating area of selection. Freeman might not be one of the first names that comes to mind when considering the options but there is loads to like about an England wing who does the basics to a high level most of the time.

His try against France came after two successful aerial contests, first securing Fin Smith’s restart before soaring high to convert his club mate’s hanging cross-kick. Freddie Steward’s command in the air draws more regular plaudits but the imposing Freeman is very good in that regard, too - and he has real versatility, finishing Saturday’s game at outside centre with the capacity to offer full-back cover in a pinch. Still a long shot given the other contenders? Maybe, but a strong finish to the tournament could force Freeman into contention.