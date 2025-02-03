Five British and Irish Lions hopefuls who impressed in Six Nations round one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The opening Six Nations weekend has come and gone with plenty of British and Irish Lions hopefuls beginning to build a case for inclusion for the tour of Australia.

While past performances will factor heavily in Andy Farrell’s thinking, previous Lions tours teach us that the form of a player in the preceding tournament often has great bearing on his selection in the squad.

Ireland’s win over England saw a number of familiar faces to Farrell impress, while the visitors also had a couple of standout performers, even in defeat.

A strong Scottish contingent still feels likely and Gregor Townend’s side opened with victory against Italy, but few in Welsh red emerged in real credit from a difficult night in Paris.

Here are five players who furthered their case for Lions selection in round one:

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

What a welcome sight it is to see Sheehan back in action ahead of schedule after that serious knee injury last year. If a spritely return at club level for Leinster last week had allayed fears over the lingering impact of his ACL tear, his match-turning appearance off the bench against England showed just what a pivotal figure he may prove in Australia. He contributed to a perfect day for Ireland at the lineout, too.

His all-court excellence could be seen in his score. A delicate tip-on put Jack Conan into a hole to create the initial bust before Sheehan produced a pass that most playmakers would be proud of to set James Lowe away. Add in a brilliant support line and muscular finish, and Ireland look all the better for having Sheehan back available.

James Lowe (Ireland)

open image in gallery James Lowe looks like a certainty to tour ( Getty Images )

Speaking of Lowe… The Ireland wing continues to hit incredibly high standards and really is now a total package of a player. His aerial duels with Tommy Freeman and co were brilliant to watch, with Lowe so vastly improved under the high ball and defensively. He was given room to roam both by England and Ireland, with 10 passes in the match testament to his use as a ball handler.

Six clearing kicks show the value his big left boot continues to add. Is he already nailed on in the 11 shirt for the first Test in Brisbane on 19 July? Perhaps not quite yet but it will take some tournament from other back three contenders to dislodge him.

George Martin (England)

open image in gallery George Martin set the tone with his physicality before England faded ( Getty Images )

A return to form of sorts for the lock, who had been below his best in a slightly disappointing November campaign. Martin brought plenty of physicality in England’s 45-minute show of defensive strength, laying a couple of particularly meaty hits to stall momentum while not missing any of his 14 tackle attempts.

England’s lineout also functioned generally well despite sacrificing an extra jumper to go with a smaller, scavenging unit. If it meant that they did not overly threaten Irish ball, Maro Itoje and Martin at least ensured set-piece stability and possession on their own throw. Against a pack as big as the one France possess, it is possible that Steve Borthwick returns an extra long-limbed six to his starting side in Ollie Chessum but it gives England an intriguing tactical flexibility in the future.

Jac Morgan (Wales)

open image in gallery Jac Morgan stood out in a heavy defeat for Wales ( Getty Images )

Another tough outing for Wales nonetheless saw their skipper stand tall. Typically all action, Morgan’s chop tackling was key in preventing France from fully utilising their power carriers, while he also took on additional attacking responsibility after the early departure of Aaron Wainwright due to injury.

The battle for openside places is set to be fierce. Josh van der Flier never seems to slip below Test standard, Rory Darge was impressive again for Scotland and England fielded three sevens against Ireland with the exile Jack Willis, perhaps the best pure flanker in Europe since joining Toulouse, perhaps in consideration, too. But maintain his opening round form and Morgan will right firmly in the mix.

Huw Jones (Scotland)

open image in gallery Huw Jones was an obvious round one star ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

The centre spots, by contrast to the back row bunfight, increasingly look a done deal, fitness permitting. With regular partner Sione Tuipulotu absent, Jones starred for Scotland against Italy with a hat-trick and plenty of other bright moments despite a slightly loose afternoon from Finn Russell inside him.

His tussle with Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw next week are a fascinating subplot to the clash with Ireland. The versatile Tom Jordan also went well off the bench and may come into Gregor Townsend’s thinking for a start as he looks to compensate for the loss of the beautiful balance that Tuipulotu provides.