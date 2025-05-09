British and Irish Lions squad: Player-by-player guide to the 38 selected by Andy Farrell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The picks are in. Andy Farrell has revealed the 38-man British and Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia this summer looking to secure a series success for the first time in 12 years.

England lock Maro Itoje leads a relatively youthful squad containing plenty of first-time tourists, while those who return after the trip to South Africa will get the chance to soak up a proper Lions experience after the absence of fans was keenly felt four years ago.

Farrell’s selection is understandably Irish-heavy, with 15 of those included highly familiar with the head coach, while England also provide strong representation with 13 members after a strong end to the Six Nations.

Eight Scots and two Welshmen make up the rest of the travelling party that will take on the Wallabies in a three-Test series.

But who are the 38 players selected, and why have they earned inclusion? Here’s The Independent’s guide to each and every tourist.

LOOSEHEAD PROPS

Ellis Genge, England

open image in gallery Ellis Genge is a strong ball carrier ( PA )

Age: 30

Club: Bristol Bears

International caps: 71

The brash and sometimes turbulent Bristolian of Genge’s early years has been replaced by a much calmer figure of late, with the 30-year-old hugely respected across the game. Still carries with a certain snarl and should help bond the group together.

Pierre Schoeman, Scotland

open image in gallery Pierre Schoeman is Scotland’s regular starting loosehead ( PA )

Age: 31

Club: Edinburgh

International caps: 40

The Edinburgh prop has been a pillar of consistency since making his Scotland debut in 2021. A hard-working ball carrier, Schoeman is also a fine operator over the ball.

Andrew Porter, Ireland

open image in gallery Andrew Porter shows impressive skill and stamina at prop ( Getty )

Age: 29

Club: Leinster

International caps: 75

Forced out of the 2021 tour due to a toe injury, Porter gets a second crack. Then a tighthead, he has since become a loosehead of real quality. Not to every referee’s liking but can be a real set-piece force, and regularly shows serious stamina to go deeper than 70 minutes.

HOOKERS

Dan Sheehan, Ireland

open image in gallery Dan Sheehan looks a strong contender to start ( PA )

Age: 26

Club: Leinster

International caps: 32

Dynamite athlete Sheehan epitomises the modern hooker, as comfortable striding in open pasture as he is forcing his way through tight alleyways. A certain starter, one would think, after making a rapid recovery from a serious knee injury to press his irresistible case again in the Six Nations.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, England

open image in gallery Luke Cowan-Dickie has returned to his best form ( AFP/Getty )

Age: 31

Club: Sale Sharks

International caps: 52 (3 Lions Tests)

Gets the nod ahead of England colleague Jamie George. Abrasive and a real scavenging threat at his best, has recaptured his best form after overcoming a neural problem in his neck that scuppered a move to France.

Ronan Kelleher, Ireland

open image in gallery Ronan Kelleher has earned inclusion at hooker ( PA )

Age: 27

Club: Leinster

International caps: 38

A favourite of Farrell’s for Ireland, the hooker’s all-round skillset perhaps always made him a likely inclusion. Reliable and rugged, he was called up late as injury cover four years ago but gets a proper go this time around.

TIGHTHEAD PROPS

Will Stuart, England

open image in gallery Will Stuart has come on leaps and bounds in recent months ( PA )

Age: 28

Club: Bath

International caps: 50

By his own admission, Stuart did not take his early chances in an England shirt but has come of age since November. Marked his 50th cap with a try against Wales at the end of the Six Nations to cap a brilliant campaign.

Tadhg Furlong, Ireland

open image in gallery Tadhg Furlong is a Lions stalwart ( Getty )

Age: 32

Club: Leinster

International caps: 84 (6 Lions Tests)

Injuries have bedevilled the tighthead of late but when fit there are few better. Anchors strongly at scrum-time and often shows deceptive footwork in the loose. By now a Lions stalwart as he makes a third tour.

Zander Fagerson, Scotland

open image in gallery Zander Fagerson returns to the Lions squad ( PA )

Age: 29

Club: Glasgow Warriors

International caps: 73

Another two-time tourist, Fagerson is one of a Glasgow quartet, with the current United Rugby Championship holders well represented. Solid scrummager and very useful around the park.

LOCKS

Maro Itoje, England – CAPTAIN

open image in gallery Maro Itoje has been named captain of the British and Irish Lions ( INPHO )

Age: 30

Club: Saracens

International caps: 99 (6 Lions Tests)

Touring for a third time at the age of 30, Itoje takes on captaincy duties as the standout candidate by a distance. So good and so consistent, he somehow seems to lift his level for the Lions, being named player of the series in 2021 having been not far short in New Zealand four years earlier.

Tadhg Beirne, Ireland

open image in gallery Tadhg Beirne can play at lock or on the blindside ( PA )

Age: 33

Club: Munster

International caps: 63 (2 Lions Tests)

Omni-talented and at times omnipresent. There’s not a lot that Beirne can’t do either at lock or on the blindside, with his breakdown prowess and open-field stylings blending well with the requisite engine room shovelling.

Ollie Chessum, England

open image in gallery Ollie Chessum is an excellent lineout jumper ( Getty )

Age: 24

Club: Leicester Tigers

International caps: 27

Beneath a shock of red hair, the tireless Chessum has emerged as one of England’s most consistent performers. Rangy and an excellent lineout jumper, he has combined nicely with Itoje and is seen by many as a likely future leader of his country.

Joe McCarthy, Ireland

open image in gallery Joe McCarthy carries real size ( Getty )

Age: 24

Club: Leinster

International caps: 19

A Dublin brawler, McCarthy has added an extra physical edge to the Irish tight five in the last 18 months. Muscular and mean at his best, though with the deft hands that the Ireland system demands, too.

Scott Cummings, Scotland

open image in gallery Scott Cummings was sorely missed by Scotland in the Six Nations ( PA )

Age: 28

Club: Glasgow Warriors

International caps: 42

As underrated an international lock as they come, Scotland sorely missed the graft and grunt Cummings offers in the Six Nations. May not make the Test squad but will not let anyone down.

James Ryan, Ireland

open image in gallery James Ryan is one of a healthy Leinster contingent ( PA )

Age: 28

Club: Leinster

International caps: 72

A tackling machine, Ryan offers second-row leadership and another lineout schemer. His form has fluctuated over the last few years but possesses serious experience despite his relative youth.

BACK ROWS

Tom Curry, England

open image in gallery Tom Curry is a Test match animal ( Reuters )

Age: 26

Club: Sale Sharks

International caps: 65 (3 Lions Tests)

The better-known half of rugby’s foremost twins, brother Ben is unlucky to miss out. There was no question about Tom’s place, though, eight years on from his emergence on England’s tour of Argentina. Back to his best after real injury strife, Curry no longer trains much as he manages a chronic hip condition but is a true Test-match animal.

Ben Earl, England

open image in gallery Ben Earl can play seven, eight or in midfield ( Getty )

Age: 27

Club: Saracens

International caps: 41

Reinvented as a No 8 by England, Earl also offers an openside option. His capacity to cover centre is testament to his athleticism and intelligence and will do damage at the breakdown. A handy golfer and fine cricketer in his schoolboy days.

Jac Morgan, Wales

open image in gallery Jac Morgan has felt like a lone warrior at times for Wales ( Getty )

Age: 25

Club: Ospreys

International caps: 24

One of few to emerge in credit from the permacrisis that has been Welsh rugby over the last few years, Morgan has carried the side on his back repeatedly in that time. An all-action seven of the modern mould, the Osprey packs a punch in a compact frame.

Jack Conan, Ireland

open image in gallery Jack Conan is a power carrier from No 8 ( Reuters )

Age: 32

Club: Leinster

International caps: 54 (3 Lions Tests)

Conan could yet end up as a six-time Test Lion without every really being Ireland’s first-choice No 8. His decisive impacts off the bench in the Six Nations showed how his physicality can change a game – probably would have earned selection even without injury Caelan Doris, but his teammate’s misfortune enhances his chance of involvement.

Josh van der Flier, Ireland

open image in gallery Josh van der Flier has improved his ball carrying... ( PA )

Age: 32

Club: Leinster

International caps: 73

Unique among the squad as a former World Rugby Player of the Year, Van der Flier’s superlative 2022 saw a top performer hit new heights after learning to trust his instincts and up his involvements. An intelligent, incisive ball-carrier alongside the ruck snuffling that goes with his territory.

Henry Pollock, England

open image in gallery Henry Pollock is a rising star of English rugby ( PA )

Age: 20

Club: Northampton Saints

International caps: 1

The youngest member of the touring party, Pollock has made a rapid rise into Lions contention. Confident, cocksure, and a proper pest on the pitch, the 20-year-old is in on merit having been arguably the form back row in England since making his international debut at the end of the Six Nations. His highlights reel is already obscene; a first senior tour will provide challenges but Pollock has risen to everything thrown at him so far.

SCRUM HALVES

Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland

open image in gallery Jamison Gibson-Park is one of the world’s leading scrum halves ( PA )

Age: 33

Club: Leinster

International caps: 43

By common consent now the best scrum half in the world not named Antoine Dupont, Gibson-Park is the whirring cog that makes the Irish machine tick. His lightning quick release from the base could be key to getting the Lions attack purring.

Alex Mitchell, England

open image in gallery Alex Mitchell is England’s first-choice nine ( AP )

Age: 27

Club: Northampton Saints

International caps: 23

Emerged as England’s first-choice scrum half at the 2023 World Cup having initially been left out of the squad, and hasn’t really looked back since. Sharp around the fringes and now possessing strength as a manipulator with the boot.

Tomos Williams, Wales

open image in gallery Tomos Williams has sizzled for Gloucester this season ( PA )

Age: 30

Club: Gloucester

International caps: 60

In superb form for Gloucester, the zippy Williams is a neat fit as an understudy to Gibson-Park. A creative scrum half, he hasn’t necessarily been able to show his best for Wales over the last two years but has still sparked at times.

FLY HALVES

Finn Russell, Scotland

open image in gallery Finn Russell can create magic ( Getty )

Age: 32

Club: Bath

International caps: 86 (1 Lions Test)

Capable of magic touches, Russell’s ability to control a game can sometimes be underplayed given how good he is as a creator. Part of the “Geography Six” in 2017 and on the fringes four years later, seems set to be a more central figure this time around.

Fin Smith, England

open image in gallery England fly half Fin Smith has forced his way onto the Lions tour ( Getty )

Age: 22

Club: Northampton Saints

International caps: 11

Mature beyond his years, Smith has the calm and confidence to thrive on this stage – as he has done so far for Northampton and England. A great game manager and fierce defender.

Marcus Smith, England

open image in gallery Marcus Smith provides an option at fly half and full-back ( PA )

Age: 26

Club: Harlequins

International caps: 44

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Smith, dislodged from the England fly half shirt by his namesake in to a full-back role he hasn’t always loved, but that utility has counted firmly in his favour. Such a gifted player with ball in hand, he is well-liked by Lions assistant Johnny Sexton and got a taste of the tour last time around.

CENTRES

Sione Tuipulotu, Scotland

open image in gallery Sione Tuipulotu has captained Scotland ( PA )

Age: 28

Club: Glasgow Warriors

International caps: 30

Qualifying thanks to a grandmother from Greenock, the Scottish centre returns to the land of his birth as an all-round figure of excellent in midfield. Has developed into a fine leader, too, and was sorely missed in the Six Nations due to injury.

Bundee Aki, Ireland

open image in gallery Bundee Aki seems to have got better with age ( Getty )

Age: 35

Club: Connacht

International caps: 66 (1 Lions Test)

A returning tourist, Aki has arguably got even better with age. A frightening carrier but much, much more besides. Started the final Test in South Africa.

Huw Jones, Scotland

open image in gallery Huw Jones has combined well with Sione Tuipulotu for club and country ( PA )

Age: 31

Club: Glasgow Warriors

International caps: 58

A livewire attacking threat, Jones can be devastating on the outside arc. Has struck up a brilliant partnership with Tuipulotu for club and country.

Garry Ringrose, Ireland

open image in gallery Ireland centre Garry Ringrose has got the Lions call ( PA )

Age: 30

Club: Leinster

International caps: 67

Very unfortunate to miss out in 2021, Ringrose gets a long-awaited Lions call. A defensive shooter in the Irish and Leinster system, and a clever distributor in attack, he can cover the wing in a pinch though will have his sights set on snaring the 13 shirt.

WINGS AND FULL-BACKS

Hugo Keenan, Ireland

open image in gallery Hugo Keenan is a solid operator in the backfield ( Getty )

Age: 28

Club: Leinster

International caps: 46

Rock solid, full-backs don’t come much more complete than Keenan. An intuitive player capable as a ball-handler or marshalling the skies, and a strong contender to wear 15 come the opening Test in Brisbane.

James Lowe, Ireland

open image in gallery James Lowe has starred for Ireland on the left wing ( Getty )

Age: 32

Club: Leinster

International caps: 40

Born in New Zealand, wing Lowe has taken his game to another level since arriving in Ireland. Quick, powerful and with a fierce fend, also possesses a real point of difference with his booming left boot.

Tommy Freeman, England

open image in gallery Tommy Freeman scored in every game of England’s Six Nations campaign ( Reuters )

Age: 24

Club: Northampton Saints

International caps: 21

Vastly improved over the last 12 months, Freeman is the full package on the wing with prototypical size and elite aerial skill. Also comfortable at outside centre.

Blair Kinghorn, Scotland

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn is a rangy runner ( Getty )

Age: 28

Club: Toulouse

International caps: 55

The only France-based player selected, Kinghorn will arrive late in Australia if Toulouse go deep in the Top 14 play-offs yet is included anyway to reflect his place in the pecking order. Though provides an option at 10 or on the wing, he has seized his opportunity at full-back since the retirement of Stuart Hogg where his height and striding speed pose problems in the air and on turf.

Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland

open image in gallery Duhan van der Merwe is Scotland’s record try-scorer ( PA )

Age: 29

Club: Edinburgh

International caps: 48 (3 Lions Tests)

Well-liked by Warren Gatland, one wondered if Van der Merwe would be to Farrell’s taste but it would have been tricky to leave an irresistible physical force out. Often saves his best for England, the 29-year-old came to Scotland addled with a hip problem and with his professional dreams in South Africa in tatters, but has flourished to become the nation’s leading try-scorer – a record that the very unlucky Darcy Graham may take this summer if he tours with Scotland.

Elliot Daly, England

open image in gallery Elliot Daly will go on a third Lions tour ( PA )

Age: 32

Club: Saracens

International caps: 77 (5 Lions Tests)

Few would have pegged Daly for a third tour before the Six Nations, and the centre-cum-full-back-cum-wing has timed his run superbly. The searing pace of his youth may have faded a touch but he is highly intelligent, a kick-chaser of real repute and offers a long-range, left-footed place-kicking and punting option.

Mack Hansen, Ireland

open image in gallery Mack Hansen is a creative character ( PA )

Age: 27

Club: Connacht

International caps: 28

A quirky character on and off the pitch, Hansen has been included despite a season-ending ankle injury. The 27-year-old has been a real find for Ireland since switching Canberra for Connacht, broadening their attack as a roaming receiver. Having had Andy Farrell’s face tattooed on his thigh after the grand slam in 2023, perhaps it is no surprise to find him inked in to this squad.