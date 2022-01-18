Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell could yet be called up ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour, head coach Andy Farrell has revealed, despite the former England fly half’s exclusion from the initial squad.

There was no place for the 33-year-old in the initial 38-man group named by his father, with Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith preferred as the 10 options.

The Lions boss confirmed that the younger Farrell had been in contention for selection despite taking a break from international rugby before a move to Racing 92 in France that rendered him ineligible for England selection.

And Andy Farrell still believes there could be scope to add the playmaker to his options ahead of the tour, having named a slimmed down party.

Representatives from clubs that make the Premiership and United Rugby Championship finals, which take place on Saturday 14 June, are unlikely to be available for the Lions’ opening game against Argentina in Dublin six days later, while both the 2017 and 2013 tours saw Warren Gatland call up additional players after his party was named to add cover.

“There's 38 picked, which leaves a couple of slots open for us during the track if and when needed,” the head coach explained. “And Owen, like a few other guys as well, would be in that type of bracket.

“He was in the conversation, obviously, an experienced player like that who is going for his fourth tour. You cover all bases, that's for sure, with the leadership qualities and all of that. But we got to a point where, like a few other players as well, we feel that Owen's still trying to find his way a little bit back to fitness, like others.”

Marcus Smith is perhaps the surprise inclusion in the group of three 10s, with his capacity to cover full-back seen as a real asset by Andy Farrell. Sam Prendergast and George Ford are among the options left out alongside the younger Farrell.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell (right) has left son Owen out of the Lions squad ( Getty Images )

Of his fly half options, Farrell said: “If you look at Finn and Fin, they are two genuine out fly halves who play a fantastic brand of rugby. And Marcus, whether it be 10-15 or 15-10, that type of blend is pretty important.

“Just going for three out and out fly halves is a different type of balance and they need to cover all bases in that regard, as you can see with the likes of Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman playing out of position.”

One-cap England young gun Henry Pollock will be the youngest player on tour at the age of 20, but Farrell is confident that the flanker will thrive after eye-catching form for Northampton.

“I've watched him a couple of times live and I like what I see,” Farrell said. “As with all top players, he's always trying to make a difference. There's an energy and bounce about him. That's how you tend to have big moments in the game because you're searching for them. That's what I like seeing in his game and with plenty of others who have made the squad as well.”