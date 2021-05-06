British and Irish Lions’ tour schedule, dates and fixtures in South Africa

Warren Gatland is set to name his 36-man squad for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa today, ahead of the team’s summer series against the Springboks.

The Lions will face take on five warm-up fixtures in South Africa in July before three eagerly anticipated Tests against the world champions themselves, with matches in Johannesburg either side of a fixture in Cape Town.

The Lions have not played since 2017, where they played out a thrilling series draw against the New Zealand following a 15-15 tie in the third Test in Auckland.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to be confirmed as skipper. The 35-year-old, who is the game’s most capped player with 157 test appearances, including 148 for Wales, is preparing for his fourth tour with the Lions after playing key roles in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Jones, who has featured in each of the last nine Lions test matches, guided Wales to Six Nations title in March to emerge as the top contender to lead the touring side.

Here’s all the information you need.

What is the Lions tour schedule?

26 June: Japan (Edinburgh)

3 July: DHL Stormers (Cape Town)

7 July: South Africa Invitational XV (Port Elizabeth)

10 July: Cell C Sharks (Durban)

14 July: South Africa A (Mbombela)

17 July: Vodacom Bulls (Pretoria)

24 July: South Africa, 1st Test (Johannesburg - FNB National Stadium)

31 July: South Africa, 2nd Test (Cape Town)

7 August: South Africa, 3rd Test (Johannesburg - Emirates Airline Park)

When is the squad announcement?

The squad will be announced by British and Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard from 11:45am on Thursday 6 May.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be streamed live across the British and Irish Lions’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels, as well their website and app.

Who will be captain?

Wales skipper Alun Wyn-Jones is the strong favourite to captain the team, while England lock Maro Itoje has also been tipped. Owen Farrell and Stuart Hogg have an outside shot at being selected by Gatland.