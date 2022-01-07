European Rugby Union competition to proceed as travel restrictions exemptions granted
The rules imposed on travellers from the UK threatened to scupper the final two rounds of the group
European competition will proceed as planned for the remainder of the pool stage after it was confirmed that clubs and match officials will be granted exemptions from French travel restrictions.
The rules imposed on travellers from the UK, which include the requirement to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after entering France, threatened to scupper the final two rounds of the group stage.
But tournament organiser EPCR has been told that exemptions for what is termed the “pursuit of an economic activity” applies to players, coaching staff and officials taking part in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.
