Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toulon came out on top over Bath in an entertaining nine-try contest and took a 45-34 victory in the Investec Champions Cup at Stade Mayol.

The result means all six teams in Pool Two have a win and a loss to their name after their first two matches but Bath's bonus point means they top the table with six points, with the other sides on five.

Finn Russell slotted two penalties either side of Brian Alainu'uese's try which gave Toulon a 7-6 lead.

Mateo Garcia kicked three points for the hosts following a ruck infringement but Bath went ahead through Ted Hill with their first try of the game before Garcia knocked over his second penalty to make it 13-13.

open image in gallery Former England prop Kyle Sinckler impressed for Toulon against a familiar foe ( AFP via Getty Images )

Toulon went eight points to the good when Juan Ignacio Brex finished off after Kyle Sinckler's powerful run, that was before Garcia kicked his third penalty of the game - but back came Bath again when Russell's delayed pass allowed Santi Carreras to cross the whitewash.

Sinckler's powerful run proved troublesome again in Toulon's next try as Gael Drean picked a line to race clear and re-establish the French side's eight point lead but Bath were not going away themselves, Arthur Green dotted down to bring the deficit back to one.

Toulon got their try bonus point through Lewis Ludlam but Max Ojomoh's short pass let Louie Hennessey cut the gap to four points for Bath before another penalty and Teddy Baubigny's try finished things off in the French side's favour.

Harlequins thrash under-strength Bayonne

open image in gallery Marcus Smith pulled the strings superbly for Harlequins ( Getty Images )

Marcus Smith pulled the strings as Harlequins registered the first victory of their European campaign by overwhelming Bayonne 68-14 at The Stoop.

Quins made an error-strewn start, but their England playmaker took control by setting up their opening two tries with pinpoint kicks and from there it was one-way traffic, with the visiting whitewash breached 10 times.

Smith, restored at fly-half after sitting out the 45-28 defeat at Leinster, was named man of the match for a performance that was full of clever touches and included nine conversions.

Will Porter, Sam Riley and Kieran Treadwell each ran in two tries on a grim afternoon for Bayonne, who had already folded by half-time.

The French club sit fifth in the Top 14, but Manu Tuilagi and captain Denis Marchois were rested for the visit to Twickenham, while another indication of where their priorities lie was the decision to give flanker Jonah Thompson his first ever start on the wing.

George Hendy hat-trick helps Northampton to big win

open image in gallery George Hendy helped himself to a hat-trick ( Getty Images )

Northampton made it two wins from two in Pool 4 as they crushed South African outfit Bulls 50-5 at cinch Stadium.

George Hendy finished with a hat-trick of tries and Ollie Sleightholme crossed twice in what became a one-sided encounter after Saints edged the first half 14-5.

Henry Pollock, Alex Coles and Josh Kemeny also touched down while Fin Smith landed five conversions.

Sleightholme opened the scoring after nine minutes but his error allowed Stravino Jacobs to reply with Bulls' only try of the afternoon.

Hendy put the hosts back in charge with scores either side the break and the Bulls' hopes of recovering were hit when prop Alulutho Tshakweni was sin-binned for a trip.

Pollock crossed to secure the bonus point and Coles added another before Sleightholme grabbed his second and Hendy completed his treble. Kemeny brought up the half-century in the last minute.

Edinburgh nilled at Castres

open image in gallery Castres shut out Edinburgh to show their strength at home ( AFP via Getty Images )

Edinburgh were brought back down to earth as they fell to a 33-0 defeat at Castres.

The visitors claimed a stunning win over Toulon on their return to the competition last week but they were well beaten in France this time.

Christian Ambadiang's 12th-minute try was the only score of the first half, but the lead extended to 12-0 - six minutes into the second period - when Loris Zarantonello crossed and Pierre Popelin converted.

Tyler Ardron was the third Castres player to score a try as they stretched their advantage even further and Edinburgh's cause was not helped when Piers O'Conor was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Castres took full advantage, Adam Vargas securing the bonus point with the hosts' fourth try when he crossed in the corner.

And the scoring was complete in the 63rd minute when Popelin sent over his fourth conversion following Vilimoni Botitu's try.

PA