Gloucester sign highly-rated fly half Charlie Atkinson from Leicester Tigers

Highly-rated young fly half Charlie Atkinson has left Leicester Tigers with immediate effect to join Gloucester Rugby.

The 22-year-old, who began his career at Wasps before they went bust last year, scored 59 points in 23 matches for Leicester and was invited to the England senior squad training camp in June last year.

He previously starred at under-20 level for England and has long been seen as a future starting No 10 for his country, making the signing a shrewd one by the West Country side.

Atkinson said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to join a good group of players and staff and I’m excited to make my mark.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Leicester over the last year, but Kingsholm is a place I’ve always relished playing at because the fans make an incredible atmosphere, so it’ll be nice having them on my side now.

“I can’t wait to get out there in a Cherry and White jersey.”

Director of rugby George Skivington added: “He’s a really talented young player and will add to the depth and quality we already have here at the club in the No 10 shirt.”

Atkinson has joined Gloucester with immediate effect (Getty Images)

Atkinson can also play at full back, but will compete for the No 10 jersey with the likes of George Barton, Lloyd Evans and Adam Hastings at Kingsholm.

Gloucester are currently languishing down in ninth in the 10-team Gallagher Premiership table, although Tigers are only one place above them.

Leicester granted Atkinson an immediate release from his contract to pursue the opportunity with the Cherry and Whites, which the player admitted he was grateful for.

Atkinson added: “After Wasps, and everything that happened, Leicester and this group of lads took me in and treated me like family, so I’ll always have fond memories of the club.”

“I want to thank the Tigers fans for all their support and wish the lads all the best for the rest of the season.”

Leicester general manager Richard Wilks added: “Charlie is a player of immense potential and a popular member of our group, so he’ll certainly be missed at the club.”