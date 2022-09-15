Jump to content

Eddie Butler: Former Wales captain and BBC commentator dies aged 65

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 15 September 2022 18:00
Eddie Butler, the legendary rugby commentator and former international known as the “voice of Wales”, had died at the age of 65.

The broadcaster was a regular part of the BBC’s coverage of rugby internationals and formed a partnership with former England player Brian Moore and the ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies.

Butler was taking part in a charity walk for Prostate Cymru in Peru when he died peacefully in his sleep, a statement from the organisation in which he was an ambassador said.

“Over the last week Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu,” the charity said.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes. He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.

“The charity will not be making any immediate further comment. We also ask that the family's privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Before taking up the microphone, Butler was capped 16 times by Wales between 1980 and 1984 and captained the side on six occasions.

More follows

