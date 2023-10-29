Eddie Jones resigns as Australia coach after disastrous World Cup campaign

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Jones has resigned as head coach of Australia, bringing to an end a disastrous second stint in charge of the Wallabies.

Jones replaced Dave Rennie as Australia coach in January after his sacking by England, but won just two of nine Tests this year.

Included within that run were Rugby World Cup defeats to Fiji and Wales which condemned the Wallabies to a first-ever pool stage exit.

The camp was also unsettled by reports that Jones had held talks with the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) over a possible return.

Jones previously coached Japan between 2012 and 2015 and continues to be linked with the vacancy left by Jamie Joseph’s departure. Jones denies he has taken part in any interview for the role.

Eddie Jones won just two of nine games in his second stint in charge of the Wallabies (EPA)

“[I] gave it a run,” Jones confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald. “[It will] hopefully be the catalyst for change. Sometimes you have to eat s*** for others to eat caviar further down the track.”

The parting of ways is another blow for Rugby Australia (RA), who had brought the veteran coach back to the country on a lucrative five-year deal.

Jones was supposed to oversee the Wallabies both during the 2025 British & Irish Lions series and a home World Cup in 2027.

The 63-year-old was heavily criticised for jettisoning former captain Michael Hooper and experienced playmaker Quade Cooper from his squad ahead of this tournament, leaving Australia short of on-pitch leadership.

Jones revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald last week that he felt that the pair were not the right role models as he looked to lead a young squad in a fresh direction.