United Rugby Championship clash between Edinburgh and Ulster postponed due to Storm Amy
The fixture will now be played at a later date
Friday's United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Ulster at Hive Stadium has been postponed due to forecast storm-force winds amid a yellow weather warning.
A decision was taken on Thursday to move the kick-off forward from 8.05pm to 7pm in order to avoid the worst of Storm Amy.
But it was announced on Friday morning that authorities believe "it is no longer safe to play the match" in the Scottish capital.
"We were set to welcome a capacity crowd for tonight's game," said Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth.
"However, the safety of supporters, players, partners, and everyone associated with this weekend's fixture is of the utmost importance so, while disappointing, it is absolutely the right decision to postpone tonight's game considering the escalating weather reports overnight.
"This decision has not been taken lightly. We have worked closely with the URC, Scottish Rugby, the Met Office, and local authorities to ensure it is the best-informed choice."
The URC has said it will now consider available dates with broadcasters and both clubs to reschedule the game.
Edinburgh lost their opening match of the season to Zebre in Parma, while Ulster secured a convincing victory over the Dragons in Belfast.
PA
