England v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates
England enter the Rugby World Cup in poor form and with captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola suspended
England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille searching for confidence after desperately poor preparation for the showpiece event in France.
Steve Borthwick announced when he became England head coach that the side he had seen under Eddie Jones in the autumn “weren’t good at anything”. But after a turbulent start, and nine matches later, he is yet to inspire much confidence that the good times are near. And England’s challenge for this difficult opening fixture is only made harder by ill discipline, with captain Owen Farrell and likely starting No 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high tackles.
Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.
Alex Mitchell ready to continue World Cup rollercoaster ride in England’s opener
Alex Mitchell is ready to continue riding his World Cup rollercoaster after being entrusted with the scrum-half duties for England’s critical opener against Argentina.
Mitchell starts Saturday’s showdown at the Stade Velodrome despite being overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s 41-man training squad named in late June, an omission that enabled him to take a week’s holiday in Hvar in Croatia.
But the stars aligned for England’s most dangerous running nine when Jack van Poortvliet went down with a tournament-ending ankle injury against Wales at Twickenham last month.
We know who we are – Maro Itoje says England ready to unleash true ‘potential’
Maro Itoje insists England are ready to show their true selves when they launch the Rugby World Cup with the toughest assignment of their group campaign against Argentina.
For the first time in the fixture’s 42 years England are underdogs on the basis of an alarming run that has produced five defeats in their last six Tests, including a first ever loss to Fiji.
Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Players, fixtures and more
The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.
An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.
Here is a full guide to all the squads taking part in the tournament in France.
Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely Rugby World Cup triumph
It is on a wing and a prayer that England will begin their Rugby World Cup. When Eddie Jones picked the youngest side to compete in a World Cup final four years ago in Yokohama, the thought was that the same group would be back again this time around, older, stronger, better, and ready for another title tilt.
The errors since that have left England in this parlous state, where progression from the pool cannot be deemed a certainty, are almost too numerous to catalogue.
Steve Borthwick’s side will begin their tournament without captain Owen Farrell and likely starting number eight Billy Vunipola, both suspended after high tackles. Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson, two presumed backline starters, are absent, too, due to injury. In attack they remain toothless; in defence, porous - and the deep strife in which English rugby finds itself hardly suggests a buoyant rugby public ready to get behind their side.
