Steve Borthwick is under the microscope ahead of the World Cup in France (PA Wire)

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille searching for confidence after desperately poor preparation for the showpiece event in France.

Steve Borthwick announced when he became England head coach that the side he had seen under Eddie Jones in the autumn “weren’t good at anything”. But after a turbulent start, and nine matches later, he is yet to inspire much confidence that the good times are near. And England’s challenge for this difficult opening fixture is only made harder by ill discipline, with captain Owen Farrell and likely starting No 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high tackles.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.